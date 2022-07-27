Department of Labor Selects ICF for New $14 Million Workforce Development Contract

Company Will Support Apprenticeship Programs to Help Prepare the Future Workforce

FAIRFAX, Va., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) has awarded global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) a new $14 million contract to provide technical assistance and coaching support to its apprenticeship programs. The contract, which was awarded by the Office of Apprenticeship, has a term of five years, including a one-year base and four one-year options.

ICF will bring its extensive workforce development, technical assistance and training, and human capital expertise, and years of experience running DOL apprenticeship programs, to support the agency's Apprenticeship Building America grant program and Regional Apprenticeship Technical Assistance Centers of Excellence.

"ICF is at the forefront of work-based learning—designing and supporting the development of registered apprenticeship programs that prepare youth and adults for sustainable, high-paying jobs while anticipating the needs of tomorrow's economy," said Mark Lee, ICF executive vice president and public sector lead. "We are excited to continue to help DOL leverage the full potential of its apprenticeship programs, a positive step toward lowering unemployment rates and providing economic opportunity for all Americans."

ICF has extensive experience with making those key connection points between employee skill sets, strategic organization goals and workforce motivation. The company provides work-based learning strategies, employment programs, job-readiness assessments and capacity-building tools to public and private organizations across the country to improve workforce and economic outcomes.

