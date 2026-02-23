Florida Awards ICF Comprehensive Management Services Contract

Statewide Vehicle Provides Access to Broad Array of Services

RESTON, Va., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Department of Management Services (DMS) has selected leading global solutions and technology provider ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI) as an awardee on its expanded, three-year comprehensive management services contract. Under this recompete contract vehicle, ICF is eligible to provide management services to statewide programs across all service categories.

Through this contract, ICF will support programs to strengthen operations, deliver critical public services and positively impact Florida communities. A wide range of services will be provided including disaster management, program and grants management, environmental, infrastructure and agricultural support, workforce development and technology modernization. ICF will also leverage the expertise of ICF Next, the company's integrated, full-service digital and communications agency, to help state departments connect with Florida residents, municipalities and stakeholders more effectively.

ICF's services will support statewide efforts with improving and accelerating program delivery and building long-term infrastructure resilience.

"Florida needs a proven partner who can move quickly, compliantly and cost-effectively," said Kyle Wiggins, ICF senior vice president for energy, environment and infrastructure. "Our decades of experience delivering large-scale programs, managing statewide initiatives and implementing advanced technology solutions will help improve efficiencies and deliver measurable results for communities across Florida."

ICF combines technology solutions with local staff who have deep, industry-specific expertise to help state and local governments deliver more with less. Working with various states nationwide, ICF has achieved measurable results in building stronger, more resilient communities.

About ICF

ICF is a leading global solutions and technology provider with approximately 9,000 employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements

Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses; and various risks and uncertainties related to health epidemics, pandemics, and similar outbreaks. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements that are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Contact: Lauren Dyke, [email protected], +1.571.373.5577

SOURCE ICF