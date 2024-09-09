DePaul University Appoints NOVUS as Media AOR to Augment Brand Visibility Through a Digital-Centric, Hyperlocal Approach

The independent media agency continues to utilize personalized, localized media plans to attract top brands and organizations

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NOVUS , the independent media planning and buying agency, announced today that they have been selected as the Media Agency of Record by DePaul University in Chicago, IL. Through this partnership, NOVUS will make use of its signature hyperlocal marketing approach to promote the university by targeting both parents and teens directly around the state of Illinois.

Throughout the competitive process, NOVUS effectively hit the mark about what kind of marketing makes DePaul stand out amidst nearly 1,000 other education options in Illinois. DePaul University, a highly rated private Catholic institution in the heart of Chicago, consistently ranks as one of the top midwestern universities – but due to the area's extensive competition, in-state teens may overlook it as a compelling choice. As DePaul's AOR, NOVUS will develop a digital-centric approach, supplemented with events and other marketing tactics, as well as multicultural insights and consideration. Zeroing in on the most likely candidates, NOVUS will prioritize impact and minimize waste with its localized approach.

NOVUS' deep audience understanding and sophisticated insights have made it a successful, rapidly growing multimedia agency that consistently drives business results on a national scale. Keys to its success include a hyperlocal ZIP Code targeting approach and its very own custom-built proprietary tools.

Rob Davis, President & CMO at NOVUS, said "NOVUS is excited to partner with DePaul University using our unique geographically-focused approach. Using rich custom consumer insights and sophisticated digital activation, we look forward to expanding DePaul's media presence to share what makes it such an appealing college experience."

"We are thrilled to be working with NOVUS to amplify and increase DePaul's visibility statewide," says Cristel Turner, Chief Branding Officer at DePaul University. "The team knew exactly what we needed to understand the parent-student decision making journey. They delivered an insightful, in-depth strategy to identify the target-rich geographies to maximize impact and reach prospective audiences."

About NOVUS

NOVUS Media LLC is an independent media agency that uniquely plans and buys media through the lens of geography. They offer hyperlocal, customized, multichannel strategic media planning and buying with specialized multimedia talent, proprietary tools and custom techniques, representing the evolution of a next-gen agency. Focusing on local media of all types– TV, OTT, addressable, radio, OOH, digital display, video, mobile and search– NOVUS is fueled by marketing science and geospatial analytics to drive superior business results. For more information, go to www.novusmedia.com .

Media Contact:

Emma Kemp

207-289-5647

[email protected]

SOURCE NOVUS