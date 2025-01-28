NOVUS Hires Alison LaRocque, Top Strategist with Marketer-Side Experience, as VP, Director of Integrated Client Strategy

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NOVUS, the independent media planning and buying agency, announced today that it has named Alison LaRocque as Vice President, Director of Integrated Client Strategy. LaRocque joins the NOVUS team from Upwork, where she built and led the brand media function and overall media strategy, overseeing a budget of $60 million. There, she collaborated closely with internal and external marketing partners to deliver holistic integrated campaigns and measurable business results.

At NOVUS, LaRocque will contribute to the overall strategic evolution of the agency, in addition to overseeing several key media accounts. She will report to Rob Davis, President and CMO at NOVUS.

LaRocque brings over 15 years of comprehensive experience from both the agency side and brand-side.

On the agency side, LaRocque has mastered hard core media concepts and developed her digital chops with top agencies including Starcom, Initiative, and Mindshare. She has cut her teeth at Zenith on Verizon Wireless and then at Mindshare on American Family Insurance. LaRocque then made the jump to Starcom, where she met Rob Davis. "Alison first made her mark years ago leading strategy for several brands as well as driving numerous cultural initiatives such as the 'Fuel for Thought' monthly inspiration meetings, and contributing to the Supervisor Success Series. She's a go-getter and a bit of a unicorn. We're thrilled to have her," said Davis.

LaRocque also comes to NOVUS with extensive client-side experience, which will enhance the agency's understanding of client perspectives and goals. Prior to Upwork, LaRocque was a member of the global media team at Indeed, overseeing multi-channel media plans for the United States and Canada. She also worked for CB2, overseeing their digital marketing efforts with a specific emphasis on paid social. While at both Upwork and CB2, LaRocque ran their agency reviews, which again provides that unique client-side perspective.

"Alison epitomizes that rare executive with a formidable combination of media and client-side experience," said Melony Rios, CEO at Novus.

On the shift back to the agency side at NOVUS, LaRocque noted, "I'm so excited to have a hand in shaping the future of this growing agency. NOVUS has a unique positioning of looking at media through the lens of geography, and is a bit of a 'David and Goliath' story. I look forward to helping them slay some more giants."

About NOVUS

NOVUS Media LLC is an independent media agency that uniquely plans and buys media through the lens of geography. They offer hyperlocal, customized, multichannel strategic media planning and buying with specialized multimedia talent, proprietary tools and custom techniques, representing the evolution of a next-gen agency. Focusing on local media of all types– TV, OTT, addressable, radio, OOH, digital display, video, mobile and search– NOVUS is fueled by marketing science and geospatial analytics to drive superior business results. For more information, go to www.novusmedia.com.

Media Contact:

Daria Richman

646-527-2263

[email protected]

SOURCE NOVUS