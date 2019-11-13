Dependable, Hardworking and Down to Chill: Maytag is 2019's Sexiest Appliance Alive

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From cooking a romantic dinner and doing the dishes every night, to doing the laundry even when it's not laundry day. There's no question, this kind of dependability around the house is sexy. No need to search high and low or download the latest dating app, this triple threat of power, dependability, and hard work is why Maytag is 2019's Sexiest Appliance Alive.

From musicians to television and film stars, PEOPLE releases its popular Sexiest Man Alive issue highlighting its picks for the most attractive, hardworking and impressive men every November. The Nov. 25 Sexiest Man Alive issue - hitting newsstands Friday, Nov. 15 - includes a two-page advertising spread featuring Maytag, announcing its Sexiest Appliance Alive campaign.

"We often hear from consumers who find the Maytag Man attractive," says Allison Gillespie, Maytag Senior Brand Manager. "Since the Man is the embodiment of a Maytag® appliance, there's no better way to highlight the brand's most attractive quality - dependability - than with the Sexiest Appliance Alive campaign."

As 2019's Sexiest Appliance Alive, Maytag knows how to push the right buttons and, as the strong and silent type, believes actions speak louder than words. While Maytag may not whisper sweet nothings, owners can count on Maytag to chill in the kitchen, cook dinner, and do the dishes. All that dependability comes with a 10-year limited parts warranty1 because Maytag is committed to delivering products that are built to stand the test of time.

"Nothing is sexier than a dependable partner in the home," says Gillepsie. "For more than a century, we've seen how Maytag brand's combination of dependability and desirability has increased its appeal, and we want to show that off in a fun way."

Maytag is bringing the #SexiestApplianceAlive to life with a 360-campaign including:

Print: two-page print advertising spread in PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issue (on newsstands Nov. 15 ) featuring Maytag brand's iconic Maytag Man - as the hardworking appliances - shot by celebrity photographer, David Burton , the artist behind PEOPLE's 2018's "Sexiest Man Alive"

two-page print advertising spread in PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issue (on newsstands ) featuring Maytag brand's iconic Maytag Man - as the hardworking appliances - shot by celebrity photographer, , the artist behind PEOPLE's 2018's "Sexiest Man Alive" Homepage Takeover and Digital Banners: on PEOPLE.com featuring the #SexiestApplianceAlive

on PEOPLE.com featuring the #SexiestApplianceAlive Social: across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube featuring clever, sexy content from the #SexiestApplianceAlive

across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube featuring clever, sexy content from the #SexiestApplianceAlive Influencers: collaborations with top pop culture, celebrity and lifestyle influencers touting their appreciation for Maytag as the Sexiest Appliance Alive

collaborations with top pop culture, celebrity and lifestyle influencers touting their appreciation for Maytag as the Sexiest Appliance Alive PR: earned media interviews and outreach with celebrity photographer, David Burton , who shot the iconic work with Maytag for the Sexiest Appliance Alive creative

Take Maytag home and give 2019's Sexiest Appliance Alive for a spin by visiting maytag.com/sexy

About Maytag Brand

For more than a century, Maytag® appliances have been synonymous with dependability and durability. For over 100 years- Maytag has an enduring tradition of quality production and powerful performance. Durable, commercial-grade components are found in many Maytag® appliances – including Maytag® front-load and top-load washers and dryers. Maytag also offers a full range of kitchen appliances - Maytag® dishwashers with the PowerBlast® cycle, Maytag® refrigerators with the Powercold® option, as well as Maytag® ranges, cooktops and ovens with Power™ burner and Power™ element options. In January 2014, Maytag introduced America to the Maytag Man – a dependable machine and the human embodiment of the durability, reliability and power inside all Maytag® appliances. In addition to creating durable appliances, Maytag also is a dependable partner to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in their effort to support communities across America and help young people achieve great futures. For more information about Maytag, please visit Maytag.com, or find us on Twitter at @TheMaytagMan , Instagram at instagram.com/Maytag , Facebook at Facebook.com/Maytag or Pinterest at pinterest.com/Maytag .

