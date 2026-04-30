Deployable Energy Selected for DOE's Nuclear Energy Launch Pad Program

Following a competitive review process initiated under the DOE Reactor Pilot Program, Deployable Energy's application has been approved to enter the Launch Pad program and move forward with our scheduled reactor demonstration later this summer, with the aim to achieve criticality on or before July 4th, 2026.

The Nuclear Energy Launch Pad program provides reactor developers with access to national laboratory expertise, infrastructure, and testing capabilities needed to move advanced reactor concepts toward demonstration and commercialization. The effort builds on DOE's mission to partner with industry and leverage national laboratory resources to accelerate the deployment of next-generation nuclear energy systems.

"We are honored to be selected for the Nuclear Energy Launch Pad program," said Bobby Gallagher, Chief Executive Officer of Deployable Energy. "This milestone reflects the strength of our Unity nuclear battery and the growing momentum behind deployable nuclear power. We are appreciative of the ingenuity of NRIC and the Department of Energy with developing a program aimed at building upon the Reactor Pilot Program and accelerating the path toward commercializing resilient, portable nuclear energy systems that can deliver reliable power wherever it is needed."

"The Nuclear Energy Launch Pad program is designed to help innovative reactor developers access the capabilities of the national laboratory system and move promising technologies closer to deployment," said Rian Bahran, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy at the U.S. Department of Energy. "We welcome Deployable Energy to the program to support the testing and analysis of their reactor technology, which will lay the groundwork for future licensing and commercialization activities."

Deployable Energy is developing the Unity reactor, a compact nuclear power system designed to deliver dependable, low-cost energy for a variety of use cases including data centers, maritime, and defense. Participation in the Launch Pad program is intended to help companies like Deployable Energy access technical resources, facilities, and expertise across the DOE national laboratory system as they progress toward reactor demonstration and deployment.

The National Reactor Innovation Center was established by the Department of Energy to bridge the gap between advanced reactor concepts and commercial deployment by enabling testing, demonstration, and validation of new nuclear technologies through partnerships with private industry.

About Deployable Energy

Factory made nuclear from the energy capital of the world.

Deployable Energy builds microreactors designed for real-world operations. Our systems are engineered for rapid deployment, simple operation, and reliable power where traditional infrastructure can't reach.

Learn more at: www.Deployable.Energy

SOURCE Deployable Energy