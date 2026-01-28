Panel Reframes Power Through Introverted Black Women for Black Introvert Week 2026

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hushloudly's Black Introvert Week will launch with a powerful and timely panel, Depth: The Introverted Black Woman, on Saturday, February 7, 2026, at 10 a.m. CT, bringing together thought leaders to reframe introversion not as a limitation, but as a strategic and transformational strength.

Hosted by Dr. Jeri Bingham and HushLoudly: Introverts Redefined, a WGN Radio podcast, the virtual panel sets the tone for Black Introvert Week (February 8–15) and centers the lived experiences, leadership, and vision of Black introverted women through an Anti-Deficit Framework presented by panelist Dr. Collette Brown Rogers. The conversation will focus on personal stories paired with actionable strategies that others can use to help change false narratives and stigmas typically tied to introversion, and specifically tied to the intersection of introversion and Blackness.

"Humanity has become disproportionately driven by fear, which leads to division, loss of trust, and a lack of vision," said Dr. Jeri Bingham, HushLoudly podcast host and founder of Black Introvert Week. "This panel is about imagining what's possible when Black introverted women fully harness their strengths, not just naming what's wrong, but nurturing what's right."

Thought leaders include:

Depth: The Introverted Black Woman is intentionally forward-looking and solution-driven. Panelists will explore how core introverted attributes of listening, observation, empathy, and analytical thinking can be leveraged to create meaningful change in organizations, communities, and leadership spaces.

The discussion will invite participants to envision a better world shaped by introverted leadership where:

depth matters more than speed,

listening is valued as much as speaking,

leadership is not equated with volume, and

the goal is not to dominate a room, but to make it wiser.

"At its heart, this panel is about affirmation and activation," said host and moderator Dr. Jeri Bingham. "We want Black introverted women, especially those who have been victims of stereotyping and made to feel 'less than,' to leave knowing they are often the most powerful person in the room when they understand how to use the attributes of introversion to their advantage."

Black Introvert Week runs February 8–15, creating space for reflection, storytelling, and community centered on the quiet power of introversion and Blackness.

About HushLoudly

HushLoudly is an award-winning podcast that amplifies the voice of introverts and is the brand behind global recognition lists, Gamechangers: Introverts to Watch 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026, Best Companies for Introverts 2025 and Black Introvert Week, 2/18-2/15. HushLoudly Founder Dr. Jeri Bingham is an introvert advocate, podcaster, presenter, university instructor and higher education administrator. Her research is focused on the intersectionality of introversion + race + gender (Black introverted women) and how this group informs, influences and leads, while her university curriculum is focused on organizational behavior.

