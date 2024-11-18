Deputy Celebrates Global Hourly Workforce with Third Annual Shift Worker Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deputy , the global people platform for hourly work, invites the world to celebrate the third annual International Shift Worker Sunday . Established in 2022 by Deputy, this global holiday honors and supports the essential contributions of shift – or hourly – workers who are the backbone of our society, and keep our world running beyond the 9-to-5. From night shifts in hospitals to early morning coffee runs, delivering holiday packages, and caring for seniors, these workers make up 80% of the global workforce. Deputy continues shining a light on their dedication, saying thank you, and recognizing the critical roles they play in society.

"Hourly workers are the heart and soul of our economy, but unfortunately, our work data shows that nearly half of this population feels undervalued and would like more recognition at work," said Silvija Martincevic, CEO of Deputy. "We also see that more than 25% of shift workers are working multiple jobs to make ends meet – from nurses, to baristas, delivery drivers, warehouse workers, hotel workers, and many more. Over 102 million shifts were worked on Deputy this year alone, and now it is more important than ever to show our appreciation and gratitude to those who power our world. Shift Worker Sunday is a reminder for all of us to recognize the impact of these everyday heroes."

As Black Friday approaches, new data from Deputy highlights the critical role hourly workers play in sustaining the busy holiday season. In the U.S. retail sector, shifts are expected to surge by 527% and hours worked by 254%, with hospitality and service industries experiencing similar jumps. This dramatic increase underscores the demanding, round-the-clock efforts these workers put in to meet seasonal demand – efforts that are often overlooked.

To reinforce its message of gratitude to the shift work community, Deputy is proud to announce that it is rolling out its first Shift Worker Sunday Sweepstakes - giving one hourly worker a chance to win $5,000. Open to California residents 18 and older, who are employed on an hourly basis, this sweepstakes invites eligible participants to join the movement of recognition, gratitude, and advocacy. For entry details, visit [ https://www.deputy.com/shift-worker-sunday/california-competition ], and submit your entry by 11:59 p.m. PST on Nov. 23, 2024.

Deputy invites the public to celebrate Shift Worker Sunday by showing appreciation and support to the shift work community via the following initiatives:

Celebrate : Give a shout-out to an hourly worker in your community on social media with #ShiftWorkerSunday.

: Give a shout-out to an hourly worker in your community on social media with #ShiftWorkerSunday. Thank : Leave a generous tip or share a kind word with hourly workers you interact with.

: Leave a generous tip or share a kind word with hourly workers you interact with. Share: Spread awareness of the challenges and value of hourly work by reposting stories or articles .

About Deputy:

Deputy is the global workforce management platform for hourly work. Its intuitive software strengthens employer-employee connections, streamlines compliance obligations, and revolutionizes how hourly workers and businesses operate together, creating workplaces that thrive. Over 365,000 workplaces use Deputy to create better work-life experiences for 1.4 million scheduled workers globally. Visit www.deputy.com , or find us on Twitter , Facebook , the App Store or Google Play for more information.

