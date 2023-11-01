Deputy Champions Global Hourly Workforce in Second Annual International Shift Worker Sunday

Aims to Collect One Million Messages of Thanks by Nov. 26

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deputy , a leading global software platform for managing hourly workers, launched its #ASimpleThanks campaign today in recognition of the second annual International Shift Worker Sunday , celebrated on Sunday, Nov. 26. Established by Deputy, Shift Worker Sunday is a global holiday celebrated on the last Sunday of November to honor and support the invaluable contributions of shift – or hourly – workers. These workers are the backbone of our society – whether by serving our morning coffee, delivering our packages, caring for us when we're ill, or brightening our day with a smile as we walk through the door of our favorite shop.

Shift workers create the everyday moments that matter. Pandemic or not, they are always essential and working around the clock to power our communities. However, according to Deputy data, one in every two shift workers feels undervalued for their work. Deputy surveyed thousands of shift workers around the globe to find out what they want from their workplace, and the resounding result was their desire for a simple thank you. Building on this inspiration, Deputy has launched #ASimpleThanks this year, a worldwide initiative to show appreciation and recognition for shift workers by sending one million "Thank Yous" by Nov. 26.

Deputy is taking this celebration to new heights with several initiatives to show appreciation and support for shift workers - this includes:

#ASimpleThanks Call To Action: Members of the general public can help Deputy get to a million thanks by submitting messages of appreciation to shift workers by sharing a message on ASimpleThanks.org .

Social Media Support: Join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #ASimpleThanks, sharing stories, and expressing gratitude for the dedicated hourly workforce.

Join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #ASimpleThanks, sharing stories, and expressing gratitude for the dedicated hourly workforce. Shift Worker Spotlight: Throughout November, Deputy will spotlight extraordinary shift worker stories to highlight their incredible impact on our communities.

"The majority of the world's working adults are hourly workers, and it's time for them to be seen and heard," said Silvija Martincevic, CEO of Deputy. "Deputy is passionate about recognizing the hard work of the hourly workforce – a mission brought to life through Shift Worker Sunday. As the cornerstone of our society, these essential workers represent 80% of the global workforce but are often underrepresented in discussions about the future of work. They often have limited resources and tools to feel more connected and engaged in the workplace; if we improve the way they work, we can change the fabric of society. Shift Worker Sunday is a day to spark gratitude for hourly workers worldwide, and we encourage everyone to extend #ASimpleThanks on this day and beyond."

For more information about International Shift Worker Sunday 2023 and to share your simple thanks, visit ASimpleThanks.org .

ABOUT DEPUTY:

Deputy is on a mission to improve the world of hourly work for businesses and workers alike. Deputy's leading software solution streamlines communication, scheduling, tasks, and timesheets for millions of workers and businesses worldwide. More than 330,000 workplaces and 1.4 million shift workers use Deputy's technology daily in over 100 countries. At the forefront of empowering businesses, Deputy's platform equips them with the tools and insights they need to streamline labor compliance, build thriving workplaces, and stay focused on what matters most - their employee engagement and retention.

Visit www.deputy.com , or find us on Twitter , Facebook , the App Store or Google Play for more information.

