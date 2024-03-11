Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine, Nataliia Kalmykova, will be speaking at the LA Convention Center this week

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics (SBMT) is proud to announce its 21st Annual World Congress, scheduled to take place from March 14-17, 2024, at the internationally renowned Los Angeles Convention Center. This year's congress promises to be a milestone event, featuring near 900 speakers and presenting a wealth of knowledge on neurosciences, neurology, spine and cerebrovascular diseases, multiple sclerosis, regenerative medicine, stem cell research, neuro-oncology, Alzheimer's disease, ophthalmology, neurotrauma and military medicine, optometry and neurotech innovations.

Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine, Nataliia Kalmykova, will be amongst keynotes; Ukrainian neurosurgeons from the frontline will also be speaking about combat casualty care and participate in the convention in person. Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, SBMT has been supporting Ukrainian doctors with training and medical equipment.

"We are truly honored to have Ms. Kalmykova and our Ukrainian colleagues participating in this convention; SBMT is committed to help our Ukrainian colleagues to have access to the finest medical technologies and practices" said Dr. Babak Kateb, Founding Chairman of the board of SBMT and President of World Brain Mapping Foundation.

The SBMT World Congress is renowned for its comprehensive program, offering a diverse range of presentations, hands-on workshops, Bioskills cadaver labs, and an expansive exhibition hall. Attendees can expect to engage with cutting-edge research, innovative technologies, and expert insights that are shaping the future of neurosciences and neurotechnology.

The congress will kick off with an inspiring opening reception with live music and special dance featuring samba dancers from Brazil, providing attendees with the opportunity to network and connect with fellow professionals in a relaxed, fun, and welcoming atmosphere. Throughout the event, attendees will have access to a wide array of scientific sessions covering recent advances in the field as well as a cadaver labs (brain and spine) and poster sessions.

Aramis Therapeutics, Mind-Eye Institute, World Brain Mapping Foundation, Sunder Foundation, Karma D, Doctors and Associates, Celularity, Synaptive Medical, Michelson Medical Research Foundation, Michelson Philanthropies, Applied Neuroscience, Fulgent, Stryker, Vielight, GammaTile, AIRS Medical, Mitaka, Centinel Spine, Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, Springer Nature Publishing Group, RAUMEDIC, Neuroelectrics, ShowGear Production, Bill and Lee Stein-Wood Foundation, Loma Linda University NASA, DoD, VA, State Department, and DoE amongst the supporters of this convention and many have a booth at the exhibition hall.

"SBMT remains a global leader in the field of neurotech and neuroscience bringing basic, translational and clinical neuroscience together with the latest technologies such as AI, nanoneurosurgery and neurophotonics" Dr. Deborah Zelinsky, 21st President of SBMT and Founding Director of Mind-Eye Institute.

