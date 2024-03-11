World Brain Mapping Foundation (WBMF) announced its 2024 award recipients holding its 21st Gathering for Cure (GFC) Awards Gala at the Historic Millenium Biltmore hotel in LA.

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Brain Mapping Foundation (WBMF) announced its 2024 award recipients and will hold the 21st Gathering for Cure (GFC) Awards Gala on Friday March 15, 2024 at former home to the Oscars, Millennium Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles.

This year's award recipients include philanthropists Dr. Gary Michelson and his wife Alya Michelson (Humanitarian award), Dr. Sujuan Ba (Pioneer in Medicine), Mr. Cameron Piron (Pioneer in Technology Development), State Senator Ben Allen (Pioneer in Healthcare Policy), Drs. Joe Bolanos, Kevin Morris, George Perry, Dave Baron, and Ms. Ira Soebroto-Bullo (Golden Axon Leadership award) and Aysha Noor and Jemma Yoo (Student Service, Research and Leadership Award).

"Our award recipients are truly pioneers in their fields who have impacted millions of patients globally", said Dr. Babak Kateb, President of WBMF. "Highlighting these remarkable individuals will shed light on their outstanding works and creating role models for the new generation to follow their footsteps."

The gala promises to be a spectacular evening celebrating advancements in brain mapping and therapeutics, while raising funds to support critical research initiatives from helping wounded soldiers and veterans to supporting Ukrainian neurosurgeons in the frontlines as well as building a Brain Technology and Innovation Park (BTIP). The GFC Awards Gala will be a night to remember, featuring a red carpet cocktail reception, live music performances by acclaimed artists Darius Christian and Kiesza, and captivating samba dancers from Brazil. Guests will be treated to a selection of delectable food and drinks, providing a taste of the vibrant culture and cuisine of Los Angeles.

"Continuation of our programs and initiatives requires public's support" said. Dr. Vicky Yamamoto, Vice President of WBMF and Cancer Scientist at USC-Keck Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center. "GFC award is also aimed at raising funds for introducing new diagnostics and therapeutics for neurological disorders."

Aramis Therapeutics, Mind-Eye Institute, Sunder Foundation, Karma D, Doctors and Associates, Celularity, Synaptive Medical, Michelson Medical Research Foundation, Michelson Philanthropies, Applied Neuroscience, Fulgent, Stryker, Vielight, GammaTile, AIRS Medical, Mitaka, Centinel Spine, Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, Springer Nature Publishing Group, RAUMEDIC, Neuroelectrics, ShowGear Production, Bill and Lee Stein-Wood Foundation, Loma Linda University, NASA, DoD, VA, State Department, and DoE amongst the supporters of this event.

About WBMF: www.BrainMappingFoundation.Org

Media Contact: Dr. Joe Bolanos, Email: [email protected] Phone: 661-607-5607

SOURCE Society for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics