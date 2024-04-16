Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper to Represent The Bahamas at United Nations Sustainability Week in New York

NASSAU, Bahamas, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation is pleased to announce that The Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister of The Bahamas and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, will be representing our nation at the forthcoming United Nations General Assembly Sustainability Week. This significant event is scheduled to take place 15-19 April at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City.

Deputy Prime Minister Cooper expresses his commitment to sustainable development, stating, 'Participating in pivotal discussions that focus on leveraging sustainable practices to promote economic, social, and environmental development globally is crucial for our collective future.'

His engagements will include speaking at the high-level thematic debate on debt sustainability and socio-economic equality, scheduled for Monday, 15th April. This session aims to address key global challenges including the ongoing debt crisis and its impact on socio-economic disparities.

Furthermore, DPM Cooper will lead a major presentation during the high-level thematic event on tourism, set for Tuesday, 16th April. He will emphasize the critical role of sustainable tourism in economic development and its contribution towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. These discussions are particularly timely as The Bahamas has reached the critical midpoint in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. They follow the momentum of the September 2023 SDG Summit and will set the stage for the Summit of the Future scheduled for September 2024.

As the global community continues to tackle the triple planetary crises — climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution — it is essential to highlight sustainable models across all sectors, including tourism, which is vital to The Bahamas.

The Deputy Prime Minister's participation underscores The Bahamas' commitment to sustainable development and our nation's dedication to contributing meaningfully to the global dialogue on these issues. It also reaffirms our position on the international stage as a leader in integrating environmental responsibility into economic strategies.

Media Contact:

Anita Johnson-Patty

Director Global Communications

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation

[email protected]



SOURCE The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation