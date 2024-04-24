Derby Day To Benefit Foster Care and Adoption Programs

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 4th, Wayfinder Family Services will host Derby Day, its annual fundraiser at Mulvaney's B&L restaurant in Sacramento. All proceeds will benefit Wayfinder's foster care and adoption programs in Northern California.

Since 1980, nearly 18,000 children have found stability and permanency in loving homes through Wayfinder's adoption programs and last year it served over 10,000 foster, adoptive and kinship families. The organization serves a total of over 21,000 individuals statewide each year through child welfare and disabilities programs.

Derby Day will feature a live and silent auction, a hat contest, Southern-inspired food and live feed of the Kentucky Derby race. John Nicolaus, principal landscape architect for Wood Rodgers, Inc. and a fifth generation Sacramento native, will also be honored at the event.

Six years ago, Nicolaus volunteered to design the landscaping of Wayfinder's Citrus Heights office to improve access for people with disabilities. He was so moved by the organization's mission that he became a member of Wayfinder's board of directors. He has been a passionate supporter of the organization ever since. He also co-chairs Wayfinder's Community Council. This dynamic group of volunteers raise funds and awareness for the organization and are the hosts for this year's Derby Day.

"We are incredibly grateful to John for his leadership, generosity and dedication to children, youth and families and look forward to presenting him with the Wayfinder award this year," said Jay Allen, Wayfinder's president and chief executive officer.

Nicolaus shared, "I want to encourage anyone in the Sacramento area to join us at Derby Day! May is National Foster Care Awareness Month and if you care about this issue, we need you to get involved. And, our Derby Day event also happens to be great fun!"

Guests can register to attend Derby Day at www.wayfinderfamily.org/derby. Registration closes on April 29 at 6:00 p.m.

About Wayfinder Family Services

Wayfinder Family Services provides expert, individualized support and services to children, youth, adults and families—from people with vision loss and developmental disabilities to children in need of temporary shelter, foster care and adoption.

SOURCE Wayfinder Family Services