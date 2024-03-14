Derek Tyus Named Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Versiti, Inc.

Veteran financial leader brings focus on fostering sustained growth

MILWAUKEE, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Versiti, Inc., a national leader in innovative blood health solutions, today announced that Derek Tyus has been selected as the organizations new Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He will join Versiti effective March 18, 2024.

Tyus will provide leadership of the finance, information services, continuous improvement, facilities, supply chain, and corporate business development functions for Versiti. He succeeds current Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Tony Watkins, who is retiring after 10 years with the organization.

"Derek's extensive experience providing financial and strategic leadership in a variety of settings will be a significant asset to Versiti and the communities we serve," said Chris Miskel, president and Chief Executive Office for Versiti. "He is a proven leader and as a member of our Executive Leadership Team, Derek's combination of emotional intelligence (EQ), IQ, and strong cultural fit will help fuel our continued growth."

Tyus is a graduate of Marquette University with a degree in accounting. He later earned his MBA from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business. Derek served as the Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer for West Bend Mutual Insurance from 2016 to 2024 and worked for Northwestern Mutual Insurance in several leadership positions from 2005 to 2016. Prior to that he served in tax professional and financial roles at S.C. Johnson and Son, as well as Arthur Andersen & Co.

"I am thrilled to be joining this outstanding and dynamic team at Versiti," said Tyus. "I am very much looking forward to contributing my expertise and collaborating with everyone to drive success of the organization's mission."

Tyus is also an active member of the community, serving on the boards of several nonprofits, including the Children's Wisconsin Foundation. He is a former board member of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee and currently sits on the organization's investment subcommittee.

About Versiti

Versiti, a national leader in blood health innovation, was formed with the mission to improve the health of patients and enable the success of our healthcare partners nationally. We provide innovative, value-added solutions in the fields of transfusion medicine, transplantation, and blood-related diseases to meet the needs of each of our customers. The collective efforts across Versiti result in improved patient outcomes, expanded access to care, and cost efficiencies for healthcare systems nationwide. For more information, visit Versiti.org.

