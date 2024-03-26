Gretchen Jameson Named Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Versiti, Inc.

20+ year marketing leader to help drive strategic direction and foster sustained growth

MILWAUKEE, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Versiti, Inc., a national leader in innovative blood health solutions, announced that Gretchen Jameson has been selected as the new Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. She will join Versiti effective April 1, 2024.

Jameson will lead portfolio, field, and corporate marketing; business development across service lines; marketing insights and operations; public relations; and the Versiti customer center of excellence. Her team will further develop and communicate Versiti's strategic direction, inspire stakeholders to become advocates for the mission, and ensure alignment to deliver exceptional experiences for customers and donors throughout the organization's multi-state footprint.

"Gretchen brings an unwavering commitment to brand excellence, marketing communications, and change leadership," said Chris Miskel, president and Chief Executive Officer of Versiti. "She understands the intricacies behind a brand's success, evolution, and transformative potential; we are thrilled to land a talent of her caliber."

Jameson is a graduate of Concordia University Nebraska with a degree in education. She later earned a Master of Arts in Public Relations from Webster University and her Doctorate in Organizational Change Leadership from the University of Southern California.

Most recently, Jameson served as the Chief Learning and Experience Officer for RippleWorx, a Software as a service firm recently named among the INC5000 fastest growing tech firms in the U.S. She has also held a variety of leadership positions for both Kacmarcik Enterprises and Concordia University Wisconsin and Ann Arbor, earning national recognition for excellence in strategic design and outcomes.

"I am thrilled to join Versiti and contribute to the organization's mission of enhancing lives through discovery, diagnosis, and treatment. Throughout my career, my passion has centered on empowering people to uncover and champion their unique purposes for the betterment of all," said Jameson. "I am truly excited to work alongside the talented team at Versiti to drive impactful marketing initiatives that resonate with our communities and advance patient health with compassion and purpose."

Jameson is also an active member of the community, serving on the boards of several nonprofits, including the Milwaukee Ballet and Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin (advisory). She is a former board member of the Wisconsin Technology Council.

About Versiti

Versiti, a national leader in blood health innovation, was formed with the mission to improve the health of patients and enable the success of our healthcare partners nationally. We provide innovative, value-added solutions in the fields of transfusion medicine, transplantation, and blood-related diseases to meet the needs of each of our customers. The collective efforts across Versiti result in improved patient outcomes, expanded access to care, and cost efficiencies for healthcare systems nationwide. For more information, visit Versiti.org .

SOURCE Versiti, Inc.