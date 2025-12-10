Deriva Publishing Announces Two New Audiobooks from Sebastian Saviano and Cameron Lane

New releases bring acclaimed nonfiction and literary fiction to audio audiences worldwide

MIAMI, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deriva Publishing is proud to announce the release of two new audiobooks—The Allegiance Paradox by Sebastian Saviano and The Quiet One by Cameron Lane—now available on Audible, Amazon, and Apple Books. These audio editions expand Deriva Publishing's growing catalog across both nonfiction and literary fiction.

The Allegiance Paradox — Now in Audiobook

Audiobook cover for The Allegiance Paradox, Sebastian Saviano's timely examination of citizenship, allegiance, and democratic trust-now available on Audible and Amazon, narrated by Mark Dalton. Audiobook cover for The Quiet One, Cameron Lane's emotionally resonant novel exploring intimacy, silence, and self-discovery-now available on Audible and Amazon, narrated by Carol Pawlak.

Narrated by Mark Dalton and produced by Leadership Knocks, the audiobook edition of The Allegiance Paradox: Beyond the Law—How Ethical Erosion and Policy Drift Undermine American Citizenship delivers Sebastian Saviano's incisive and timely analysis of civic identity and democratic trust.

Dalton's clear, engaging performance guides listeners through a work that examines the pressures reshaping American allegiance in an era of institutional drift.

The Quiet One — Now in Audiobook

Cameron Lane's introspective and emotionally resonant novel The Quiet One arrives in audio with narration by Carol Pawlak, celebrated for her signature approach: "Your Words, My Voice… A Recipe for Success."

This new release follows Lane's earlier audiobook, The Squaring of a Heart, narrated by Courtney Maya, which continues to draw listeners seeking character-driven, reflective fiction.

Expanding Access to Powerful Stories

"With these two audiobooks, we're excited to bring our authors' work to a wider and increasingly mobile audience," said John Steele, spokesperson for Deriva Publishing. "Both titles shine in audio format thanks to exceptional narration and thoughtful production."

Availability

Audiobook editions of The Allegiance Paradox and The Quiet One are available now on:

About Deriva Publishing

Deriva Publishing is an independent press dedicated to original, challenging, and resonant works across fiction and nonfiction. With a focus on stories and ideas that deepen understanding and invite reflection, Deriva Publishing continues to expand its offerings across print, digital, and audio formats.

