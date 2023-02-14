Derivita Announces New Partnership with the Utah STEM Action Center

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Derivita (www.derivita.com) is proud to announce a new partnership with the Utah STEM Action Center as an approved vendor for their K-12 Personalized Math Software Grant. The five-year grant program is open to public educational institutions and their school and district-level administrators. The grant application for the 2023-2024 school year opened on February 1, 2023, and will close on March 31, 2023.

The K-12 Personalized Math Software Grant program provides Utah schools and districts with access to a selection of math software designed to improve student outcomes in mathematics. The programs selected by the STEM Action Center were carefully evaluated to deliver a high-quality, cost-effective solution focused on improving student achievement. Derivita received the highest rating of all providers based on mandatory requirements, technical criteria, and cost.

The STEM Action Center and Derivita's shared goal is to ensure that teachers and students in Utah have equal access to high-quality instructional materials and tools to better the overall math learning experience. The STEM Action Center intends to meet as many grant requests as possible by thoroughly reviewing each submitted application and considering the needs of each school or district.

The STEM Action Center ensures that all software licenses provided by the grant program meet "effective usage" standards. Teachers and students use Derivita daily for in-class practice activities, homework assignments, quizzes, exams, and assessments. Teachers utilize the rich data from Derivita to inform their instructional decisions and tailor their teaching to meet the needs of each student.

"As a father of five kids and someone who calls Utah home, I am proud of Derivita and of the work we have done to partner with teachers, students, parents, and district leaders across the state. The Utah STEM Action Center's K-12 Personalized Math Software grant program will allow us to greatly scale those efforts and reach even more students in the years to come," comments Devlin Daley, CEO and co-founder of Derivita.

In support of the K-12 Personalized Math Software Grant program, Derivita is providing office hours throughout February and March where applicants can complete their applications and ask Derivita representatives questions about the platform. Derivita's virtual office hours will be held every Thursday at noon MST through March 31, 2023. Learn more about Derivita in Utah here.

Visit the Utah STEM Action Center K-12 Personalized Math Software Grant website here to learn more about the program and submit an application.

About The STEM Action Center

The STEM Action Cennter's mission is to promote Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math education through the identification and support of best practices and leveraging of resources across education, industry, government, and community partners to support economic prosperity throughout the state of Utah. They accomplish this goal by creating funding and professional learning opportunities, hosting events and competitions, and providing a space for educators to share lessons and instructional ideas.

About Derivita

Created by the co-founder of Instructure and the Canvas LMS, Derivita is an affordable, all-in-one math powerhouse that allows educators to easily create, curate, and deliver math activities, assignments, and assessments. Derivita provides educators with a digital toolbox complete with a question library of 75,000+ randomized, auto-graded math questions and pre-built assessments. Educators can easily customize their activities and assessments, author their own questions, and engage their students in real time with SpotCheck. Derivita seamlessly integrates with any learning management system and is accessible from any device.

