Derivita Earns ESSA Level III Evidence Rating, Demonstrating Measurable Impact on Student Math Outcomes

Independent study finds each additional Derivita question answered per day associated with 13 percentile-point math gains.

SALT LAKE CITY, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Derivita, a leading K–12 supplemental math, and assessment platform, today announced it has earned an ESSA Level III (Promising Evidence) rating through an independent study conducted by Instructure's Research team with support from The International Centre for EdTech Impact, the second milestone in Derivita's deliberate, multi-phase research roadmap and the first to demonstrate a statistically significant relationship between Derivita use and student math performance on Derivita's internal assessment.

Level III ESSA 2026

The 2024–25 study examined 1,647 Grade 8 students in a large suburban district in the Western United States. Researchers found a statistically significant positive association between daily Derivita engagement and math assessment scores (b = 0.34; p < .001). Each additional question answered per day was associated with a 13 percentile-point gain (von Hippel, 2023). Students averaged just over one question per day, suggesting even modest engagement drives meaningful results.

This Level III designation advances a research roadmap that began with Derivita's ESSA Level IV rating, announced in February 2026, which validated the theoretical foundation of Derivita's LMS-embedded approach. A Level II study is currently in design, with findings expected mid–2026.

"We are deliberately building a body of evidence, not just checking a compliance box," said Devlin Daley, co-founder and CEO of Derivita. "The Level IV gave us the validated framework. The Level III study shows a strong association between Derivita use and positive student performance on Derivita's internal math assessments. And the work underway will give districts even greater confidence that Derivita is an investment that pays off for students."

Combined with district-reported outcomes, the growing evidence base positions Derivita as a credible, scalable solution for systemic math improvement.

About Derivita

Derivita's mission is to enable high-quality math education at scale. Derivita provides districts with the market's largest library of expert-authored math questions, integrated instructional tools, and AI-assisted automations and insights, delivered directly within the LMS. Learn more at derivita.com.

References

von Hippel, P.T. (2023). Multiply by 37: A surprisingly accurate rule of thumb for converting effect sizes from standard deviations to percentile points. EdWorkingPaper: 23-829. Annenberg Institute at Brown University. https://doi.org/10.26300/xk0b-ft25

SOURCE Derivita