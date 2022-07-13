Derm Skincare Brand, COSRX Attends CosmoProf North America Las Vegas

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX, a brand that believes in more than just outward beauty, will be gracing the vendor hall at the leading B2B Trade Show in the America. COSRX is excited to be bringing its skincare expertise to the vendor hall of the enormously popular Cosmoprof North America (CPNA). The 2022 edition of CPNA will take place in Las Vegas where the entire beauty industry will be gathering together over the course of three days from July 12-14.

"We're very excited to be attending Cosmoprof in Las Vegas this year," said a brand representative, "We strive to help our customers gain self-confidence by providing the best, pure ingredients through our cosmetics, and this is a great chance to show how we help individuals find solutions that are based on their personal skin conditions." "We're thrilled to introduce our newly launched line called, The RX".

The research-backed highly concentrated skincare products called 'The Vitamin C 23 Serum,' 'The Niacinamide 15 Serum,' 'The Hyaluronic Acid 3 Serum,' 'The Retinol 0.5 Oil' will be introduced to a larger audience. The brand attendance also indicates the possibility of COSRX travelling to different countries all over the world to take part in various events – a request consumers have made continuously throughout the years.

The Vitamin C 23 Serum

The Vitamin C 23 Serum is formulated with 23% pure vitamin C that fades acne scars and brightens dull, tired skin. It also improves uneven skin tone leaving the complexion clear and healthy.

COSRX is a hypoallergenic brand for sensitive skin, poured through research papers, carrying out study upon study to develop a concentrated vitamin C serum with maximum effectiveness and minimum irritation.

The Niacinamide 15 Serum

Research shows that most niacinamide serums seem to brighten complexion and hyperpigmentation. However, a detailed analysis of consumer reviews has shown us that people are more impressed by its "effect on acne" rather than illuminating.

For this reason, COSRX started research based on consumer reviews that niacinamide is effective on acne. After running countless formulations, a "total acne care" serum has been developed with an optimal combination of synergistic ingredients such as N-acetylglucosamine, zinc PCA, and allantoin. These work together to target acne at all stages, from cause to resolution, exfoliating, soothing, and clearing post-acne marks for complete acne domination!

The Hyaluronic Acid 3 Serum

Irrespective of the product used, hydration is the most fundamental and essential benefit consumers expect from skincare. However, most over-the-counter formulations have a hyaluronic acid concentration of 2% or less.

So, to resolve concerns regarding moisturizing and ensure constant hydration, COSRX created a high-intensity serum that offers a high-level concentration of 3% hyaluronic acid.

The Retinol 0.5 Oil

Targets wrinkles and enhances elasticity by promoting the production collagen to fill in sunken areas and leave the skin looking plump and youthful. At the same time, The Retinol 0.5 Oil improves skin texture by buffing away dead skin cells and encouraging regular skin cell turnover.

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Ulta, Revolve, Dermstore and Amazon.

Best Sellers and Novelty Products

