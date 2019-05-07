Derma UK Launches Online Presence with sk1n.co.uk

NEWCASTLE, England, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the UK's most popular dermatological products recommended by healthcare professionals can now be purchased direct online for the first time after leading skincare provider Derma UK launched its new sk1n.co.uk website.

Previously available only through prescription or on the recommendation of healthcare professionals and pharmacists, a range of dermatological products, including Menthoderm® soothing cream and the Covermark® camouflage range are now available for home delivery from sk1n.co.uk.

"sk1n.co.uk is all about making our leading range of skincare products more accessible than ever before," said Roisin Trainor, Spokesperson for Derma UK. "Our products have always been highly recommended by Medical Practitioners and Pharmacists, and now they will also be available direct from us online, something our customers have been asking for."

With so many consumers going online to find out about skincare or discuss their personal needs on social media and in chatrooms, Derma UK products are being recommended by satisfied users more than ever before. Now, instead of having to go to the doctor or visit a pharmacy to find the products, customers will be able to purchase at the click of a button.

"One thing that we've really noticed is that people are increasingly using Derma UK products as a preferred alternative to traditional 'high street' brands," added Roisin. "For example, our menthol-based Menthoderm cream can be effective at cooling and soothing itchy and dry skin, and also heated skin, such as sunburn."

sk1n.co.uk will have something to offer for conditions ranging from dry, heated and itchy skin and sunburn, to the camouflage of marks, scars or skin conditions. For example, Covermark foundation can be used to cover anything from vitiligo to birthmarks, scarring and tattoos.

The site won't just be about selling either, featuring regular articles and advice around the challenges faced by people with various dermatological conditions.

Roisin concluded: "We want all our customers to feel part of a sk1n.co.uk community, sharing their own experiences and tips, as well as benefiting from the knowledge and expertise we have within the business."

Derma UK will be adding more products to sk1n.co.uk shortly. Products ordered with standard delivery will be delivered to mainland UK addresses within 3-5 working days.

Issued by Rum Doodle PR on behalf of Derma UK Limited.

About sk1n™️

The number one in skin

sk1n.co.uk is a new UK website that gives you access to the wide range of trusted dermatological solutions offered by Derma UK, a company dedicated to the health of the body's largest single organ – the skin.

From summer redness to winter dryness, itchy irritation to scalp psoriasis and from simple cooling to total cover up, sk1n will have something to offer.

SOURCE Derma UK