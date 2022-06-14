Dermatologist-Developed Skincare Brand CeraVe Seeks to Improve Sun Safety Habits for the Next Generation

Dr. Amy Brodsky Partners with Leading Dermatologist Backed Skincare Brands to Launch Sun Heroes Initiative to Improve Sun Safety Education in Schools Nationwide

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CeraVe, the #1 dermatologist recommended skincare brand in the United States1 in partnership with fellow L'Oreal Dermatological Beauty brand, La Roche-Posay, have announced a new initiative in collaboration with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Amy Brodsky, MD to bring sun safety programs to elementary schools around the country. Sun Heroes is an educational program that equips healthcare professionals with an informative, engaging curriculum and resources to teach sun-safe behaviors and educate a new generation on the importance of adequate sun protection in early childhood.

Long-Term Impacts of Sun Damage in Childhood

According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States2, and sun damage in childhood is one of the leading factors of skin cancer development in adulthood.3 Many children across the country are exposed to concerning levels of UV radiation due to poor sun safety habits, including inadequate use of sunscreen. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, melanoma diagnosis in adolescents and young adults is up 253% in the last 40 years4, and melanoma is one of the most common cancers in young adults under 305.

Sun Heroes Educational Curriculum

To help reverse the trend of increasing sun damage experienced during adolescence, Dr. Amy Brodsky has worked with CeraVe and La Roche-Posay to develop a curriculum that is designed to keep kids safe from the sun and ultimately reduce skin cancer across all ages by teaching them healthy sun habits early.

The Sun Heroes program is open to all passionate, motivated and energized licensed healthcare professionals across the country who are dedicated to making an impact as a Sun Hero in their own local community schools. The educational program equips licensed healthcare professionals with a curriculum and resources to teach sun-safe behaviors in grade schools throughout the US. As part, each licensed healthcare professional receives a sun safety kit for each participating child, including sunscreen samples from CeraVe and La Roche Posay, Sun Hero "swag" of sunglasses, and a UV bracelet and more to ensure kids are fully equipped to apply their learnings from the classroom at home and inspire a long-lasting ripple effect of sun care and sun safety.

"I created Sun Heroes in partnership with CeraVe and La Roche-Posay because I am passionate about reducing the amount of skin cancer in our lifetime and believe that early education is the way to do that," says board-certified dermatologist and Sun Heroes founder, Dr. Amy Brodsky. "To-date, we have 136 licensed healthcare providers registered to be a Sun Hero, and have had more than 8,000 grade school students throughout the U.S have participated in the Sun Hero program, who are now better educated on sun safety because of it!"

"As a therapeutic skincare brand that is committed to working with dermatologists to help improve patient outcomes, we recognize that there is an enormous need for skin cancer prevention and safer sun habits for people of all ages," said Jaclyn Marrone, VP of Marketing at CeraVe. "We believe that the benefits of developing safe sun habits and learning skin health education at an early age are monumental. We're inspired by Dr. Brodsky and her commitment and are thrilled to be a part of her mission to help prevent skin cancer in the next generation.

As an extension of the Sun Heroes initiative, CeraVe is sponsoring Sun Safety Day at Wrigley Field in partnership with Dr. Brodsky on Saturday, June 18, as the Chicago Cubs play the Atlanta Braves. Dr. Brodsky founded Sun Safety Day in 2012 to raise awareness for the importance of sun protection for all ages and to educate families on the importance of sun safe habits. On June 18, the first 40,000 fans in attendance at the Cubs-Braves game will receive a sample of either CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30 or La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral Non-Tinted SPF 50. Samples will be handed out at all gates at Wrigley Field and at Gallegher Way. Additionally, CeraVe will provide sun safety tips at multiple touchpoints throughout the game to ensure a safe, educational and fun day for all.

