DermCare Management Expands with New Partnerships in the Greater Dallas Area

DermCare Management welcomes Dr. Christine Brown Dermatology and Dr. Kim Dermatology to the DermCare family of Texas dermatology practices. Joining Dermatology Treatment and Research Center in Dallas, TX, and Stone Oak Dermatology in San Antonio, TX, these two newly acquired practices further cement DermCare Management's commitment to supporting exceptional patient care in the Lone Star state. Both Dr. Christine Brown and Dr. Kim Werner Billet bring a wealth of knowledge and specialized experience to DermCare Management.

Dr. Brown is highly accomplished, receiving the prestigious American Medical Association Physician Recognition Award in Continuing Medical Education, and the AAD Continuing Medical Education Award. Texas Monthly has recognized her dedication to care, naming her to their annual Super Doctors® list for the last 10 years.

Dr. Kim Werner Billet has practiced dermatology for over 14 years. A military veteran, Dr. Billet completed her Dermatology residency at the San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium, providing medical and surgical care to soldiers, retirees, and their dependents at several U.S. Army bases nationwide before honorably concluding her career in the military. Both women-led dermatology practices share a dedication to exceptional patient care which aligns with DermCare's central mission.

Jeffrey Schillinger, CEO of DermCare Management, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We've seen great success in Texas and look forward to continuing to grow with new partners who share our commitment to exceptional patient care. We invite any private practice dermatologist looking to leverage our business management expertise and solidify their presence in their community to connect with DermCare Management to learn about our personalized support services and partnerships."

ABOUT DERMCARE MANAGEMENT

DermCare Management, a portfolio company of Hildred Capital Management, is a dermatology practice management company founded on the principle of merging seasoned medical professionals with clinically focused management expertise. Established in 2017 with a group of 5 founding practices, DermCare continues its upward trajectory, now managing medical practices with approximately 150 providers across multiple states.

