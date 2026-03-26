DermTech 2.0 Further Expands DermTech Stratum with Clinical Trial Support Services

SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DermTech 2.0 ("DermTech LLC" or "The Company"), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by DermTech's proprietary non-invasive Smart Sticker® skin sample collection platform, announced today the further expansion of its precision biomarker service offering, DermTech Stratum™. DermTech Stratum now offers complete clinical trial and protocol support services, including site access and dedicated clinical trial management support.

"We are excited to announce the continued growth of DermTech Stratum and believe the expansion into clinical trial support services will provide additional efficiencies for our customers. Our clinical trial support team has decades of experience and expertise in clinical trial management and will further streamline our service offering for biopharma and research partners," commented DermTech 2.0 President, Dr. Burkhard Jansen.

DermTech Stratum offers genomic and other analyses of lesional and non-lesional skin samples obtained by DermTech's Smart Stickers. In addition to platform and biomarker services, DermTech Stratum also offers access to its carefully curated clinical tissue bank with over 10,000 non-invasively obtained skin samples from numerous immunological and inflammatory skin conditions.

The DermTech Smart Sticker® provides a 19mm collection area for lesional and non-lesional samples, collecting approximately 1.5mg of representative stratum corneum tissue, eliminating the need for often hard to obtain surgical biopsies in clinical research studies. Once collected, the sample does not require fixation or refrigeration and preserves genomic and proteomic material from the skin for up to 15 days at room temperature and more than a year when stored at -80 C.

The DermTech Stratum platform and service offerings are appropriate for indications where skin is the target or a surrogate target organ. They are being used to support drug discovery and development focused on cancers and inflammatory diseases in clinical research studies. DermTech Stratum services have been trusted by over 30 pharma and research partners.

For additional information on DermTech Stratum, please visit the Stratum website at www.dermtechstratum.com or talk to the DermTech Stratum team at the upcoming American Academy of Dermatology meeting in Denver, CO.

SOURCE DermTech LLC