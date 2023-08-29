Derrel's Mini Storage, Inc., Select Tenant, Inc.'s Software Technology Platform to Manage Their End-to-End Self-Storage Operations

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenant, Inc., the only purpose built vertical SaaS technology platform company which offers a complete ecosystem tailored to the Self-Storage industry, has recently partnered with Derrel's Mini Storage, Inc., to fully modernize the e-commerce and property management technology at their 63 locations.

Derrel's began their relationship with Tenant in 2020, when they transitioned their storage facilities to Tenant, Inc.'s self-storage website rental platform. Through the success of that relationship, they chose to continue to the next level by adopting Tenant, Inc.'s property management software, merchant platform, and digital marketing services to manage their operations.

"We consider it an accomplishment to have been chosen by Derrel's as a technology partner. Derrel's is one of the most respected companies in the storage industry…their verticalized approach to the business, along with their groundbreaking management approach, have made them a highly-respected leader in the space with unparalleled business outcomes", said Lance Watkins, Tenant, Inc.'s CEO. "Derrel's management and promotional methodologies were so sophisticated that we had to step up our game to develop custom features and system integrations, such as complex promotions management and facility-to-facility payments. They are truly a partner that motivates us to continually innovate."

Derrel's has fully immersed in the Tenant technology ecosystem, from their website presence and property management operations, to payment processing and accounting. They spent considerable time researching technology platforms, and their decision to partner with Tenant, Inc., was determined by such features as access control management, billing and promotion cycle management, automation, and detailed reporting.

"We've been operating on the same platform for decades, so we were obviously concerned about migrating our processes to another technology stack. The integration took a great deal of collaboration and communication and was well-received by our staff and stakeholders", said Tosha Giuffrida, Derrel's VP of Operations. "Tenant, Inc., listened to our unique needs and worked closely with us to ensure that we were onboarded with care."

Derrel's is one of the most interesting private real estate portfolios in the U.S. In addition to owning their land, construction, and materials, they also pre-manufacture their products, and build their own doors, access systems, and climate control systems.

With over 90,000 customers in the Central Valley, they have the highest occupancy rates in the industry, and they lease their facilities in time frames that defy industry norms. Derrel's has the largest video surveillance system of any private operator in the world, which is also centrally managed.

About Tenant, Inc.

Tenant Inc. offers a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the Self-Storage Industry. Tenant Inc. provides a single platform of software as a service (SaaS) products, self-storage website, and technology solutions that give self-storage operators everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, and online rentals.

To learn more, please visit tenantinc.com

About Derrel's Mini Storage, Inc.

Derrel's Mini Storage, Inc. owns and operates 60 storage facilities across the Central Valley of California and ranks among the top five privately owned storage portfolios nationwide by square footage, nearing 12.3 million square feet of total open storage space and averaging more than 205,000 square feet per facility.

For more information, visit derrels.com

