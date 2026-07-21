DES Pharma Consulting and Adept Packaging Form Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Drug Development and Commercialization

Strategic alliance integrates CMC, quality, and packaging expertise to help biotech and pharmaceutical companies reduce development risk, improve regulatory readiness, and accelerate commercialization.

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DES Pharma Consulting and Adept Packaging today announced a strategic alliance, formalized in June 2026, to provide biotech and pharmaceutical companies with an integrated approach to CMC strategy, quality systems, and pharmaceutical packaging across the product lifecycle.

Too often, packaging is treated as a downstream activity, resulting in regulatory delays, increased costs, and commercialization challenges. By integrating packaging strategy into development planning from the earliest stages, the alliance helps organizations improve regulatory readiness, strengthen supply chain coordination, and reduce late-stage risks.

DES Pharma Consulting provides expertise in CMC strategy, analytical development, quality assurance, regulatory compliance, supply chain management, and pharmacovigilance. Adept Packaging complements these capabilities with pharmaceutical packaging engineering, container closure systems, material qualification, labeling and artwork management, cost optimization, and commercial launch execution. Together, the firms support clients from early development through commercialization, particularly during Phase 2 scale-up, Phase 3 clinical supply, technology transfer, and commercial manufacturing.

"Today's pharmaceutical companies need partners who can help them move quickly without compromising quality or compliance," said Meade Medaugh, CEO of DES Pharma Consulting. "By integrating packaging strategy with CMC planning from the beginning, we're helping clients reduce risk, improve regulatory readiness, and accelerate commercialization."

"Packaging decisions have a direct impact on regulatory outcomes, supply chain efficiency, and ultimately patient access. By collaborating with DES Pharma Consulting, we can help clients anticipate challenges earlier and execute with greater confidence," said Jim Regan, Head of Packaging Consulting Services at Adept Packaging. "This alliance gives clients a coordinated strategy that identifies challenges earlier, streamlines execution, and supports successful product launches."

Together, the organizations bring decades of pharmaceutical industry experience. DES Pharma Consulting's consultants average more than 20 years of experience and have supported more than 25 regulatory filings, over 30 technology transfers, and numerous commercial product launches. Combined with Adept Packaging's specialized packaging expertise, the alliance delivers a seamless approach that bridges development, quality, regulatory, and packaging strategy.

About DES Pharma Consulting

DES Pharma Consulting accelerates the path from lab to launch by providing expertise in Program and Process Development, Analytical Development and Quality Control, Quality Assurance, Regulatory Compliance, Supply Chain and Procurement, and Medical Safety and Pharmacovigilance.

About Adept Packaging

Adept Packaging delivers best-in-class engineering, consulting, talent, sustainability and value optimization solutions for the packaging world. With specialized teams focused on each of those areas, Adept has assembled the top experts in the packaging industry to help companies innovate and transform the value of packaging, increase speed to market, optimize costs, increase quality and reduce risk.

SOURCE Adept Group LLC