DESCHAMPS-BRALY CLINIC ANNOUNCES COMPLIMENTARY GENDER-AFFIRMING FACIAL SURGERY VIA NEW 'PAY IT FORWARD' AWARD

Nominations for volunteers making a difference are now open

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Deschamps-Braly Clinic announced the launch of Deschamps-Braly Pay It Forward, a new program to award complimentary gender-affirming facial surgery to a deserving volunteer nominated by the transgender community.

The Award was created by Dr. Jordan Deschamps-Braly to recognize outstanding volunteerism among the trans and gender diverse community as a way of giving back to those who tirelessly support this community. Dr. Deschamps-Braly is the world's most prominent practitioner of gender-affirming facial surgery, the hand-picked successor of the surgeon who invented the surgical specialty.

In a pilot program last year, former patients of Dr. Deschamps-Braly nominated volunteers who they felt were making a difference – paying it forward – in the transgender community.

Dr. Deschamps-Braly said, "Each week I meet so many amazing people from this community. Patients often tell me about the unsung heroes who generously give their time and expertise to help others. I wanted to pay it forward by honoring one of these hard-working volunteers with my own time and expertise. We hope that this spirit continues - locally, regionally, and nationally - and we are excited to pay it forward ourselves."

Due to the overwhelming response from former patients, Dr. Deschamps-Braly is expanding the program where anyone in the community can nominate volunteers, including themselves. This year's nominations close on October 11, 2024, and a winner will be announced in January, 2025.

To nominate a deserving trans or gender diverse volunteer, including yourself, visit https://deschamps-braly.com/pay-it-forward-jdb/

Dr. Deschamps-Braly added, "I look forward to learning about the nominees who are changing lives through their selfless work, and I look forward to using this new Award to change their lives."

About The Deschamps-Braly™ Clinic

The Deschamps-Braly Clinic offers world-class cosmetic and craniofacial procedures from a team of innovative and expert surgeons and medical professionals. Led by Dr. Jordan Deschamps-Braly, the clinic is recognized globally as leaders in both cosmetic and gender-affirming procedures. The Deschamps-Braly Clinic is located in San Francisco's Union Square. Learn more at https://deschamps-braly.com.

