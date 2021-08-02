DESelect, a Salesforce Marketing Cloud Solutions Provider is expanding into international markets with a new investment round

Established in 2019 by Anthony Lamot and Jonathan Van Driesen, DESelect helps companies using Salesforce Marketing Cloud launch campaigns efficiently and independently via their intuitive segmentation solution DESelect Segment , the company's first ready-to-plug-in SFMC solution. The company aims to use its newly raised funds to accelerate its growth internationally as well as add more solutions to help enterprises maximize their SFMC return on investment.

"Every marketer has to wrestle with the question of finding the fastest and most efficient way to reach their target audience. Marketers nowadays often have to rely on IT experts to set up specific filters or carry out customized searches on extremely complex databases. We developed DESelect Segment specifically for users who don't have a technical background. The tool lets them define the right target group for their campaigns in a matter of minutes" - Anthony Lamot.

DESelect is an official Salesforce partner and is available via the Salesforce AppExchange . Global brands such as Volvo Cars Europe, HelloFresh, T-Mobile are already customers of DESelect, as are Merlin Entertainments and Cambridge University Press.

Melanie Becker, senior CRM manager Europe at Merlin Entertainments, "Our portfolio is quite diverse, and with 67 million annual visitors, our segmentation needs are complex. We were having to put a lot of SQL work through IT, which is not an ideal long-term scenario. DESelect has really bridged the gap between us CRM experts, and Salesforce with its need for so many queries. It's the puzzle piece that was really missing for us within Salesforce Marketing Cloud."

Global Expansion

DESelect is currently expanding its client base in Europe and has a high demand rate in the US and Asia. Because of its global potential, DESelect has its sights set on a series-A capital round in Q3 2021.

Within the category of marketing and commerce, the worldwide market for SaaS applications is expected to grow from $24 to $41 billion in the next 4 years.

Louis Jonckheere, DESelect investor and founder of Showpad: "Over a very short time span, DESelect has succeeded in developing a product that addresses a real need amongst many marketers. I have full confidence in both founders and believe the company has a great future to look forward to."

About DESelect



DESelect is a leading drag-and-drop SFMC solution, designed exclusively for Salesforce Marketing Cloud. Marketers who have used DESelect Segment reported they were able to launch their campaigns 23% faster and save on average 52% of time spent on data management.

SOURCE DESelect