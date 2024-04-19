Desenio's AI tool empowers customers to create their own art

Desenio has launched a groundbreaking AI art tool

Customers can now create their own art with the help of AI

Desenio is a global wall art and interior design e-commerce company based in Stockholm , Sweden

STOCKHOLM, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Desenio has taken their passion for democratizing art to new heights by proudly launching their Imaginator AI creator, a groundbreaking AI art tool that empowers customers to dream up unique art for their walls.

Desenio has always believed that art should be accessible to all. The Imaginator AI creator reaffirms that value by giving customers full autonomy in the designing of art prints for their walls.

AI Imaginator by Desenio

"As the demand for personalized art continues to rise, Imaginator by Desenio empowers our customers to bring their unique visions to life. With the assistance of the Imaginator AI creator, we're defining the new wave of design aesthetics in the world of art. This is a complement to our unique art offering from our professional artists," says Annica Wallin, Executive Creative Director at Desenio.

The Imaginator AI creator is designed to be simple. Users simply type in a description of the art they are imagining and select an art style. The AI tool generates a selection of artworks that customers can customize before ordering as art prints.

"Desenio has meticulously trained the Imaginator AI creator to understand the distinctive Desenio style, resulting in a platform that allows our customers to co-create a unique piece of art that is consistent with the brand they know and love," says Fredrik Palm, CEO of Desenio.

Since the launch in November 2023, there have been over 3.4 million AI art designs created by users. Desenio analyzes the art creation data to identify art micro-trends as they begin to take off, enabling the fulfilment of these micro-trends through professionally designed artworks onsite.

The Imaginator AI creator strengthens Desenio's commitment to its core values: that art should be available to all, and that everyone has the right to self-expression. Try Imaginator by Desenio now.

Download high res images here.

About Us

At Desenio, we are passionate about interiors, and specifically Scandinavian design. Our business idea is simple: stylish wall art should be affordable to everyone. Since the business was founded in 2010, we have grown to boast an online presence in 37 countries and are steadily breaking into new markets.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2387092/Desenio_AI_Imaginator.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2220187/Desenio_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Desenio