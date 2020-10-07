Desert Financial Arena Hosts Community Blood Drive October 10

Vitalant, Arizona's largest nonprofit community blood provider, has partnered to host the blood drive. There is no risk in contracting coronavirus from donating blood. Donating blood is a safe process and Vitalant is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Extra precautions will be implemented including social distancing, health screening and enhanced sanitation to protect donors, volunteers and staff.

Participants are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes early. View details for Desert Financial Arena maps and registration.

Donating blood and platelets is vital for community health, and the need for blood never stops. People with chronic illnesses and those involved in sudden tragedies count on the generosity of strangers to survive.

"Desert Financial Arena at ASU is an ideal location for a blood drive. While we can't wait to return to and watch the Sun Devils play, we're glad the space can be used to do something so helpful in the community," said Jeff Meshey, President and CEO at Desert Financial Credit Union. "It's safe, it's easy and nothing feels better than giving back," he added.

COVID-19 antibodies screening will be applicable to all successful donations, with results posted in donor portals. The morning will also include a visit from Sun Devils' mascot, Sparky, and all donors will receive complimentary t-shirts as well as a choice between Dutch Brothers gift cards and Harkins gift cards.

Donors will be permitted to wait in cars or other comfortable and convenient locations and will be alerted prior to appointment times via text. Masks will be required during donations and disposable masks will be provided by Desert Financial. Additional precautions taken during the blood drive include the following you can also find in Vitalant donation FAQs:

Waiting areas will accommodate social distancing measures of six feet apart.

Temperatures will be taken at registration; those higher than 99.5 will be asked to donate another time.

Masks and gloves will be worn by Vitalant staff.

Donation stations will be sanitized frequently and after every collection.

Donations will be taken using sterile, one-time-use collection sets.

Children and other visitors are discouraged from accompanying donors.

Pre-packaged, single-use servings of snacks/beverages will be available.

About Desert Financial Credit Union

Celebrating 81 years in Arizona, Desert Financial is the state's largest local credit union with $6 billion in assets, more than 340,000 members and 47 physical locations across the Valley, plus our fully online eBranch serving all of Arizona. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert Financial takes pride in sharing success. In 2019, Desert Financial gave nearly $11 million to Valley nonprofits, the community and members. Learn more at Desert Financial Credit Union and find news and information @desertfinancial on Twitter.

About Vitalant

Vitalant ("Vye-TAL-ent") is a national community blood service provider, supplying comprehensive transfusion medicine services for nearly 1,000 hospitals and health care partners for patients in need across 40 states. Vitalant inspires local communities to serve the needs of others and transform lives through the selfless act of donating blood. Every day, almost 5,000 blood donations are needed to meet the needs of people throughout the country, and Vitalant's 800,000 donors supply 1.8 million donations a year. In addition to blood products, Vitalant offers customers transfusion services, medical consulting, quality guidance, ongoing education, research and more. For more information and to schedule a donation, visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825). Join the conversation about impacting the lives of others on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

