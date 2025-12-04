Desert Financial Credit Union Renews $292,500 in Grants for 23 Arizona Nonprofits Supporting Education

PHOENIX, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Financial Credit Union has renewed $292,500 in grants to 23 Arizona nonprofits for programs focused on education, marking the second year of a two-year grant cycle designed to help the organizations expand their impact.

The funding continues a long-standing commitment to strengthening education, early childhood development and youth-support programs across the state.

For families like those served by Educare Arizona at Southwest Human Development, the support is life changing. One parent shared how the program gave her daughter a sense of belonging and opened doors for their family.

"This program has allowed me to pursue my education while knowing that my child is in a safe place and in an environment that she loves," Andrea Reyna said. "It gives me peace of mind to pursue my career and get the education I need to provide a better life for my kids."

Southwest Human Development will receive a $15,000 grant this year, to support 188 children and their families through high-quality early learning and family services at Educare Arizona.

"This is humanity at its best empowering families when they need support," said Eve DelReal, Southwest Human Development Director of Early Head Start. "This investment from Desert Financial will help us advance our vision to ensure a positive future for every child in Arizona."

Founded by a group of schoolteachers in 1939, Desert Financial continues their legacy by supporting education and programs and create opportunity for Arizona families.

"Early childhood research tells us the impact of these programs last well beyond today – rippling into the next generation and the one after that," said Jack Biggs, Desert Financial Credit Union executive vice president. "When we support young children and their families, we're building a stronger future for all of Arizona."

This year's $292,500 in funding raises grant support from Desert Financial to nearly $2.3 million. The grant renewal process allows partners who have met their year-one requirements to continue programs without the burden of submitting a second application, providing stability to deepen their work in local communities.

2025 Grant Recipients

A New Leaf – $15,000 for early childhood education for low-income children in the Phoenix area

for early childhood education for low-income children in the Phoenix area Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Arizona – $15,000 for STEM programs for ages 6–17 in Prescott and Prescott Valley

for STEM programs for ages 6–17 in Prescott and Prescott Valley Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale – $15,000 for workforce training for teens in Phoenix and Scottsdale

for workforce training for teens in Phoenix and Scottsdale Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley – $15,000 for academic programs in Phoenix and Yuma

for academic programs in Phoenix and Yuma Catholic Charities Community Services – $15,000 for tutoring or tuition for unaccompanied refugee minors in central Phoenix

for tutoring or tuition for unaccompanied refugee minors in central Phoenix Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Phoenix – $15,000 for the Workforce Opportunities program in Phoenix

for the Workforce Opportunities program in Phoenix Jobs for Arizona's Graduates – $15,000 for career and college readiness programs

for career and college readiness programs Laptops 4 Learning – $15,000 for laptops for students in the Phoenix area

for laptops for students in the Phoenix area Earn to Learn – $15,000 for a matched savings scholarship program in Maricopa County and rural Arizona

for a matched savings scholarship program in Maricopa County and rural Arizona Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center – $15,000 for an inclusive preschool program for children with autism in Phoenix, Tempe and Scottsdale

for an inclusive preschool program for children with autism in Phoenix, Tempe and Scottsdale Southwest Human Development – $15,000 for early education for children and support for their families in Phoenix

for early education for children and support for their families in Phoenix Tynkertopia – $15,000 for mentoring youth from low-income families in Flagstaff

for mentoring youth from low-income families in Flagstaff Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters – $15,000 for expanding youth services in Yavapai County

for expanding youth services in Yavapai County Lowell Observatory – $12,500 for STEAM education for 4th–8th graders on Navajo, Hopi and Apache nations

for STEAM education for 4th–8th graders on Navajo, Hopi and Apache nations Save the Family Foundation of Arizona – $12,500 for children's services to halt homelessness in the East Valley

for children's services to halt homelessness in the East Valley The Launch Pad Teen Center – $12,500 for workforce development for 16-24-year-olds in Prescott

for workforce development for 16-24-year-olds in Prescott Billy's Place, Inc. – $10,000 for school-based grief support in Maricopa County

for school-based grief support in Maricopa County Native American Connections – $10,000 for after-school and summer programs in Phoenix

for after-school and summer programs in Phoenix The Be Kind People Project – $10,000 for the Be Kind curriculum in Title I schools in Arizona

for the Be Kind curriculum in Title I schools in Arizona Children's Museum of Phoenix – $7,500 for free or reduced-price STEM field trips and books for children in need in Phoenix

for free or reduced-price STEM field trips and books for children in need in Phoenix Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona – $7,500 for arts programs for children who experienced trauma in Maricopa County

for arts programs for children who experienced trauma in Maricopa County Future for KIDS – $7,500 for mentorship programs in Phoenix, Tempe and Mesa

for mentorship programs in Phoenix, Tempe and Mesa Literacy Volunteers of Coconino County – $7,500 to improve reading skills for kindergarten and first grade students in Flagstaff

To learn more about how Desert Financial gives back, visit DesertFinancial.com/Community.

About Desert Financial Credit Union

For over 85 years, Desert Financial has been Arizona's most trusted local credit union with over $9 billion in assets, 500,000+ members and over 50 branches. Membership eligibility is open across Arizona with contactless solutions making it easy to click, call or come in. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert Financial takes pride in sharing success. In 2025, members received $16 million in dividends via the Member Giveback Bonus. Desert Financial is the official retail banking partner of Arizona State University® and the official banking partner of the Arizona Cardinals, NAU Athletics and the NAU Alumni Association. Federally insured by NCUA. Learn more at desertfinancial.com.

