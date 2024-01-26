DESERT FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION GIVES BACK $20M TO MEMBERS

News provided by

Desert Financial Credit Union

26 Jan, 2024, 11:30 ET

Arizona's largest credit union awarded $90M to its members in the past seven years

PHOENIX, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Financial Credit Union will share $20 million with its members as part of its annual Member Giveback Bonus, a 25% increase from its 2023 bonus.

The not-for-profit credit union, owned by its members, is on a mission to improve every member's financial well-being through education, competitive loan rates, free checking and membership rewards.

Continue Reading

"Our annual giveback bonus is what differentiates Desert Financial from a typical bank," said Desert Financial President and CEO Jeff Meshey. "We are not beholden to stockholders, but to each of our members and their financial success."

This year's Member Giveback Bonus brings the total distributed bonuses to $90 million over the past seven years. In 2024, members who qualify will receive an average giveback bonus of $114.

In addition to the Member Giveback Bonus, Desert Financial and its employees invested in the community in many ways in 2023, including volunteering, scholarships, grants for local non-profits and even holiday food drives. Here are a few examples:

  • Team members volunteered a record-breaking 18,492 hours.
  • Desert Financial gave $4.5 million to the community through corporate, foundation and employee giving, impacting 125 non-profit organizations, including $155,000 given to Arizona food banks for their holiday turkey drives.
  • Desert Financial Foundation provided 261 scholarships for high school seniors and adult learners returning to school to continue their education.
  • Team members provided 13,390 Random Acts of Kindness, valued at $359,727.
  • 15,505 individuals impacted by financial wellness content. 

To find out more about community giving at Desert Financial and the Member Giveback Bonus visit www.desertfinancial.com/bonus.

About Desert Financial Credit Union
Celebrating 85 years in Arizona, Desert Financial is the state's most trusted local credit union with over $8 billion in assets, 400,000+ members and 48 branches. Membership eligibility is open across Arizona with contactless solutions making it easy to click, call or come in. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert Financial takes pride in sharing success. In 2023, members received $16 million in dividends via the Member Giveback Bonus and became the official retail banking partner of Arizona State University®. Federally insured by NCUA. Learn more at desertfinancial.com.

MEDIA CONTACT
Keller Perry | Anderson Advertising & PR
[email protected]
Cell: (480) 406-5498

SOURCE Desert Financial Credit Union

Also from this source

DESERT FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION CONTRIBUTES $300,000 TO ARIZONA NONPROFITS

DESERT FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION CONTRIBUTES $300,000 TO ARIZONA NONPROFITS

Desert Financial Credit Union announced $300,000 in donations to Arizona nonprofits through its grant program today. Desert Financial Credit Union...
DESERT FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION OPENS TWO ON-CAMPUS BRANCHES AT ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY®

DESERT FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION OPENS TWO ON-CAMPUS BRANCHES AT ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY®

Desert Financial Credit Union celebrates the grand opening of its two newest branches at the Arizona State University (ASU®) Tempe and Downtown...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.