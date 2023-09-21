DESERT FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION OPENS TWO ON-CAMPUS BRANCHES AT ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY®

News provided by

Desert Financial Credit Union

21 Sep, 2023, 11:00 ET

PHOENIX, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Financial Credit Union celebrates the grand opening of its two newest branches at the Arizona State University (ASU®) Tempe and Downtown Phoenix campuses on September 22 and 23.

Desert Financial is the exclusive provider of ASU-branded debit and credit cards, and with the opening of these two branches now runs all on-campus bank branches and ATMs at ASU's Downtown Phoenix and Tempe campuses.

Arizona State University (PRNewsfoto/Desert Financial Credit Union)
Arizona State University (PRNewsfoto/Desert Financial Credit Union)

The new locations are a result of the credit union's strategic retail banking partnership with Arizona State University and are part of the organization's continued growth throughout the state of Arizona.

The Tempe campus location is in the Memorial Union building at 1290 S. Normal Ave. ASU mascot, Sparky the Sun Devil, will help Desert Financial executives, branch employees and students celebrate the grand opening Saturday, September 23, from noon until 2 p.m.

The Downtown Phoenix campus branch is located in the University Center building at 411 N. Central Ave., Ste. 140. Staff, students and ASU representatives will celebrate the grand opening Friday, September 22, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

"Desert Financial has come full circle: we were founded by teachers and now have the opportunity to be a resource for thousands of Arizona's brightest students," says Jeff Meshey, CEO of Desert Financial. "Whether you're a college student or one of the thousands of staff and faculty at ASU, your financial well-being is our top priority."

Desert Financial is committed to giving back and supporting the ASU student community. In conjunction with the grand opening ceremonies, Desert Financial will surprise two ASU student groups with a $2,500 donation to each group.

Both branches will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

With more than 400,000 members and 47 total branches, Desert Financial is Arizona's largest credit union.

For more information about the partnership between Desert Financial and ASU, the two new branches or how to get an ASU-branded debit or credit card, visit desertfinancial.com/arizona-state-university  

About Desert Financial Credit Union
Celebrating more than 84 years in Arizona, Desert Financial is the state's most trusted local credit union with over $8 billion in assets, 400,000+ members and 47 branches. Membership eligibility is open across Arizona with contactless solutions making it easy to click, call or come in. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert Financial takes pride in sharing success. In 2023, members received $16 million in dividends via the Member Giveback Bonus, and the credit union became the official retail banking partner of Arizona State University. Federally insured by NCUA. Learn more at desertfinancial.com.

