DESERT FINANCIAL MEMBERS RECEIVE $16M IN GIVEBACK BONUSES

PHOENIX, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In its ninth year, the Desert Financial Credit Union Member Giveback Bonus program will reward qualified members with a total of $16 million later this month. Over nearly a decade, Desert Financial has awarded its members a total of $122 million in giveback bonuses.

Members earn points in the free Relationship Rewards Program by choosing Desert Financial for various banking activities. These activities can include acquiring a loan, receiving direct deposits of more than $500 per month and more.

The more account activity a member has — deposits, loan balance, debit card activities — the higher their individual giveback bonus. Qualifying members will receive an average giveback bonus of $88.11 this year.

The Relationship Rewards program and the Member Giveback Bonus are part of the credit union's broader focus on member financial well-being, designed to help members build stability, flexibility and confidence in their day-to-day finances.

"As a member-owned institution, our responsibility is to return value to the people who make our success possible," said Jeff Meshey, president and CEO of Desert Financial. "The giveback bonus is just one way we deliver on that responsibility by putting money back in our members' hands."

The Member Giveback Bonus program is one of the many rewards members enjoy for banking with Desert Financial. Other potential rewards include rate discounts on consumer loans and rebates of non-Desert Financial ATM fees.

About Desert Financial Credit Union

For more than 85 years, Desert Financial has been Arizona's most trusted local credit union with more than 500,000 members and nearly $9 billion in assets. With 50+ locations across Arizona and top-rated digital banking, it's easy for members to click, call or come in. In 2026, members received $16 million back via the Member Giveback Bonus. Desert Financial is the official retail banking partner of Arizona State University® and the official banking partner of the Arizona Cardinals, NAU Athletics and the NAU Alumni Association. Federally insured by NCUA. Learn more at DesertFinancial.com.

