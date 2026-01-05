Desert Financial Named #1 Best Place to Work

Phoenix Business Journal honors Desert Financial in the extra-large Business category for 2025.

PHOENIX, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Financial Credit Union was named the No. 1 Best Place to Work in the extra-large business category by the Phoenix Business Journal, a distinction determined entirely by confidential employee feedback.

The recognition reflects the credit union's commitment to creating an exceptional workplace culture as it has grown to more than 1,300 team members.

"This recognition means everything because it comes directly from our team," said Jeff Meshey, president and CEO of Desert Financial. "We've grown from a medium-sized organization to more than 1,300 employees, and what I'm most proud of is that we've scaled our culture, not diluted it. Our people thrive here, and that shows up in how they serve our members every single day."

The award is based on anonymous employee surveys conducted by Quantum Workplace, giving team members a voice in defining what makes Desert Financial special. The results reveal something powerful: the credit union's five core values — Team Mindset, Personal Drive, Passion to Help, Big Thinking and Change Readiness — aren't just words on a wall. They show up in how people actually experience work every day.

What Desert Financial team members said:

95% reported being engaged or highly engaged in their work and the credit union's mission

"Supportive" was the most frequently used word to describe the workplace culture

80% of team members consistently feel recognized and valued

82% of employees believe leadership prioritizes people as their most important resource

Desert Financial provides more than 70 employee perks designed to support health, wealth, professional growth, work-life balance and overall workplace enjoyment. One standout initiative is InvestED, a partnership with Arizona State University that launched in 2020 to support employee education and career growth.

Through InvestED, eligible full-time employees can enroll in more than 200 education program programs, including undergraduate and graduate degrees from Arizona State University, as well as certificates from leading institutions, with tuition costs covered upfront. Graduate degree programs are funded up to $10,500 per calendar year.

"This recognition strengthens our ability to attract and retain the talent we need to achieve our ambitious goals for the next decade," Meshey said. "We're honored by this recognition and extend our heartfelt thanks to our incredible team for making our workplace number one. We are also grateful to the Phoenix Business Journal for this meaningful honor."

Beyond the workplace, Desert Financial has contributed $2.3 million in corporate giving in 2025 in support of local nonprofits, education initiatives and volunteer programs across Arizona. Team members actively participate in community service projects, donating over 16,000 hours of volunteer time and bringing the credit union's mission to life by sharing success and strengthening the communities it serves.

For more information about Desert Financial, or to learn about career opportunities, visit jobs.desertfinancial.com

About Desert Financial Credit Union

For more than 85 years, Desert Financial has been Arizona's most trusted local credit union with more than 500,000 members and nearly $9 billion in assets. With 50+ locations across Arizona and top-rated digital banking, it's easy for members to click, call or come in. In 2025, members received $16 million back via the Member Giveback Bonus. Desert Financial is the official retail banking partner of Arizona State University® and the official banking partner of the Arizona Cardinals, NAU Athletics and the NAU Alumni Association. Federally insured by NCUA. Learn more at DesertFinancial.com.

SOURCE Desert Financial Credit Union