Desert Financial Credit Union Welcomes Adopt-A-Teacher Submissions on June 1st

"Teachers spend an average of $560 of their own hard-earned money to stock classrooms," said Jeff Meshey, President and CEO at Desert Financial Credit Union. "This annual program helps some of them make significant investments that make a real impact on their students," he added. "Plus, it sends a message that they deserve our support."

In seasons past, Adopt-A-Teacher recipients have requested a range of items to stock classrooms or help students, including laptops, webcams and sensory seating tools.

"Being chosen for Adopt-A-Teacher 2021 has been the greatest gift to me, my students and their families, and our school! Not having to personally pay for supplies has been a dream come true, especially during this past year like no other, as we have faced so many new and different challenges," said Wendy Wendleton, a teacher with Sweetwater Elementary School in the Washington Elementary School District.

"So far, we have been able to purchase many wonderful adaptive educational supplies, technology, storage solutions and more! We are so grateful for the support of Desert Financial, and to have received this very generous honor!"

Each teacher is "adopted" between July and December and enjoys special invitations, and perks on behalf of Desert Financial.

Desert Financial was founded by 15 visionary educators in 1939. Together they launched a credit union just for teachers that has evolved into one of the Valley's most recognizable brands. With a new statewide charter, today anyone who works, worships or lives in Arizona can be eligible to join the credit union.

About Desert Financial Credit Union

Celebrating more than 80 years in years in Arizona, Desert Financial is the state's most trusted credit union with $7 billion in assets, 350,000+ members and 47 branches. Membership eligibility is open across Arizona with contactless solutions via eBranch, making it easy to call, click or come in. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert Financial takes pride in sharing success. In 2021, members received $12 million in dividends via the Member Giveback Bonus, and Desert Financial gave more than $5 million in COVID-19 relief plus donations, scholarships and Random Acts of Kindness to our members, community and team. Learn more about the credit union difference at desertfinancial.com and @desertfinancial.

