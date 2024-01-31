DESERT FINANCIAL DONATES $1.15 MILLION TO PHOENIX CHILDREN'S 1 DARN COOL SCHOOL

Donation to support school's expansion to additional Phoenix Children's campuses

PHOENIX, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Financial Foundation and Desert Financial credit union announced a $1.15 million donation to the 1 Darn Cool School at Phoenix Children's today.

This is the largest single donation ever made by Desert Financial Foundation, the credit union and its team members. The donation will allow 1 Darn Cool School to expand to additional campuses, ensuring access to educational services for all of Phoenix Children's patients.

"As a credit union founded by schoolteachers, education is at the heart of everything we do," said Desert Financial President and CEO Jeff Meshey. "After learning about Phoenix Children's new campus, we knew we needed to help 1 Darn Cool School follow suit and expand its services to children across The Valley."

The 1 Darn Cool School is a fully accredited K-12 school with eight full-time master's level teachers. It is fully funded by the Desert Financial Foundation, Desert Financial Credit Union and its team members.

In 2023, 1 Darn Cool School provided 2,000 children hospitalized for five days or longer with a traditional classroom setting or bedside instruction to help continue their schoolwork as they fight illnesses and injuries.

"The 1 Darn Cool School is about more than making sure kids don't fall behind in math and reading – it provides a feeling of normalcy for kids coping with difficult medical diagnoses," said Tim Harrison, vice president of corporate sponsorship at Phoenix Children's. "Contributions from Desert Financial are the lifeblood of this program that gives children in our community hope for a future beyond the walls of their hospital room."

Desert Financial has donated a total of $10.95 million to the 1 Darn Cool School at Phoenix Children's during the past 27 years. This donation is a compilation of donations from its members, employees, Desert Financial Foundation and the Desert Financial Credit Union.

About Desert Financial Foundation
Founded in 2015, Desert Financial Foundation supports organizations and individuals in Arizona to strengthen financial capability through education and scholarships.

To learn more about how Desert Financial Foundation gives back or to donate, visit DesertFinancial.com/Foundation.  

About Desert Financial Credit Union
Celebrating more than 84 years in Arizona, Desert Financial is the state's most trusted local credit union with over $8 billion in assets, 400,000+ members and 48 branches. Membership eligibility is open across Arizona with contactless solutions making it easy to click, call or come in. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert Financial takes pride in sharing success. In 2023, members received $16 million in dividends via the Member Giveback Bonus, and the credit union became the official retail banking partner of Arizona State University®. Federally insured by NCUA. Learn more at desertfinancial.com.

