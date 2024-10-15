DESERT FINANCIAL DONATES 430 BICYCLES TO ARIZONA FOSTER CHILDREN

Nearly 1,200 volunteers built bikes for the largest donation ever received by The Foster Alliance

PHOENIX, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Financial Credit Union assembled 430 bicycles for foster children in Arizona during an annual all-employee event. The bikes were donated to The Foster Alliance, an Arizona nonprofit that provides essentials to foster children throughout the state. This will be the largest bike donation ever received by the children's nonprofit.

Nearly 1,300 Desert Financial volunteers helped assemble the bikes. The bikes fulfill all The Foster Alliance's birthday and holiday requests for the remainder of the year.

"Desert Financial employees volunteer thousands of hours every year, making a difference in countless lives and making our community a better place to live," said Desert Financial Credit Union Executive Vice President Ron Amstutz. "We hope our efforts today bring joy to foster children throughout the state."

Each bike donation includes a helmet, bike lock and a greeting card prepared by Desert Financial volunteers.

"When the Department of Child Safety comes to The Foster Alliance with a need this great, nearly 400 foster children wishing for a bike for the holidays, it takes true #FosterAllies to be able to answer that call," said Maureen Noe, CEO and President of The Foster Alliance. "We only get to do this work because of our incredible partners like Desert Financial. Thank you for helping us show up when foster children need us – where they need us!"

The Foster Alliance is Arizona's largest provider of essential items to the foster community. Alongside bikes and gifts, the organization also provides shoes, clothes, beds, back-to-school supplies and more. This year alone, The Foster Alliance has supported 5,250 foster kids across Arizona.

Desert Financial hosted its annual all-employee event at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale. In addition to participating in a community project, the credit union spends the day celebrating the previous year and discussing plans, goals and updates for the year to come.

About Desert Financial Credit Union

Celebrating 85 years in Arizona, Desert Financial is the state's most trusted local credit union with over $8 billion in assets, 450,000+ members and nearly 50 branches. Membership eligibility is open across Arizona with contactless solutions making it easy to click, call or come in. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert Financial takes pride in sharing success. In 2024, members received $20 million in dividends via the Member Giveback Bonus. Desert Financial is the official retail banking partner of Arizona State University® and the official banking partner of the Arizona Cardinals, NAU Athletics and the NAU Alumni Association. Federally insured by NCUA. Learn more at desertfinancial.com.

About Arizona Foster Alliance

The mission of The Foster Alliance is to support the foster care community, by providing essentials to benefit children in foster care and to help them thrive on every step of their journey. As Arizona's largest provider of essential resources, we offer foster care families beds, cribs, clothing, diapers, and personal care items as well as backpacks with school supplies to help children succeed in school and fulfill birthday dreams to help raise self-esteem. Additionally, we provide state-required home safety items to help families become licensed providers by ensuring they can offer a safe home environment. Three words describe The Foster Alliance: compassionate, human, and innovative. To learn more or to become a #FosterAlly, visit www.thefosteralliance.org.

