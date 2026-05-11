Desert Financial Foundation Awards More than $200K in Scholarships to Arizona Students

Annual program supports adults and students pursuing higher education

PHOENIX, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Financial Foundation announced it has awarded $212,000 in scholarships to 66 Arizona students this year, supporting high school seniors demonstrating a commitment to service and community involvement and adult learners who are furthering their education.

A celebration honoring recipients of the Community Service, Adult Learners, and Passion to Help scholarships took place on May 6 at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix. Since 2017, Desert Financial Foundation has awarded nearly $2 million in scholarships to students across Arizona.

Group photo of scholarship recipients

"Education has the power to change lives, families and entire communities," said Jeff Meshey, board chair of Desert Financial Foundation and President and CEO of Desert Financial Credit Union. "Through our scholarship program, we're proud to support adults who are investing in their future and high schoolers giving back to the communities that helped shape them."

Of the 66 scholarships awarded, 30 Community Service Scholarships and 30 Adult Learners Scholarships will each provide $3,000 to recipients, with select outstanding students in both categories receiving an additional $2,000. The program will also award six $3,000 Passion to Help Scholarships, with one recipient receiving an enhanced award of $5,000, a new addition this year.

Community Service Scholarships

Community Service Scholarships recognize high school students who complete at least 50 hours of community service, maintain a minimum 3.0 GPA, and plan to attend an Arizona college or university in fall 2026. Elizabeth Hart, a student at Arizona Agribusiness and Equine Center, volunteered more than 600 hours in the community in 2025 and is working to become a doctor.

"My love of this service has solidified my goal of helping others," Hart said. "I will continue to pursue a career path as a doctor, where I know I can make an extensive impact."

Three standout students were awarded $5,000 scholarships:

Elizabeth Hart from Arizona Agribusiness and Equine Center

Jay Jimenez Solis from Highland High School

Cameron Forrest from Paradise Valley High School

Adult Learners Scholarships

Adult Learners Scholarships support students 25 or older who are currently enrolled at an accredited Arizona school to pursue a degree or certification while balancing work, family and other responsibilities. One recipient, Alireza Rahimi, is currently undertaking doctoral research at Arizona State University.

"My educational plan is to complete my PhD in Civil, Environmental, and Sustainable Engineering and continue pursuing research that develops sustainable solutions for environmental pollution," said Rahimi.

Three adult learners were selected to receive $5,000 scholarships:

Alireza Rahimi of Tempe

Denyse Tumugire of Phoenix

Julia Jena of Phoenix

Passion to Help Scholarships

The Passion to Help Scholarship is offered to eligible dependents of Desert Financial Credit Union and affiliated company employees who demonstrate a strong commitment to volunteerism.

Navya Balaji was selected to receive a $5,000 scholarship and is attending University of Arizona.

Commitment to Education

The scholarship program is a cornerstone of Desert Financial Foundation's broader commitment to education, which is rooted in the Desert Financial Credit Union's founding by teachers in 1939 and carried forward through continued investment in students at every stage of their academic journey.

"These students represent the future of our state," Meshey said. "By investing in their education today, we're helping build stronger communities for generations to come."

For more information about Desert Financial Foundation and its scholarship programs, visit desertfinancial.com/en/who-we-are/community-involvement/commitment-to-education.

About Desert Financial Foundation

Founded in 2015, Desert Financial Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports organizations and individuals in Arizona to strengthen financial capability through education and scholarships.

To learn more about how Desert Financial Foundation gives back or donate, visit DesertFinancial.com/Foundation.

SOURCE Desert Financial Credit Union