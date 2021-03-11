Desert Financial Foundation Charity Golf Tournament Scores for Sick Kids at 1 Darn Cool School

The event looked a bit different than in years past, with a check presentation at the start of the day and no traditional post-game gathering for prizes and camaraderie. Still, spirits were high, knowing it was sick kids and their families that scored best.

With Desert Financial's commitment to education, funds generated from events such as the annual golf tournament support 1 Darn Cool School (1DCS) program at PCH. Staffed by nine certified, Master's level teachers, the school's comprehensive K-12 education program works with local districts to develop customized plans to help patients keep pace with academic, emotional and intellectual development while they heal.

"I thought this year was going to be tougher," said Ron Amstutz, Executive Vice President of Desert Financial. "But our sponsors and friends stepped up in a big way to make sure kids at 1 Darn Cool School at PCH continue to get everything they need to learn while they heal."

In an emotional moment, Amstutz, along with Jeff Meshey, President and CEO of Desert Financial, presented the jumbo check to Susan O'Donnell, Director of CMN at Phoenix Children's Hospital Foundation.

"For nearly 25 years, this true partnership with Desert Financial has meant kids in the hospital can do what kids are supposed to do — and that's go to school," O'Donnell said. "Then, they can focus on school instead of what they're going through at the hospital," she went on.

"We're truly grateful for the support of members, employees and vendors at Desert Financial year after year. And the energy here is incredible!"

Phoenix Children's Hospital is one of very few in the United States that retains a program such as this one, adding to the caliber of the hospital's delivery of world-class pediatric care.

About Desert Financial Credit Union

Celebrating more than 80 years in years in Arizona, Desert Financial is the state's largest local credit union with $6 billion in assets, 350,000+ members and 47 branches. Membership eligibility is open across Arizona with contactless solutions via eBranch, making it easy to call, click or come in. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert Financial takes pride in sharing success. In 2021, members received $12 million in dividends via the Member Giveback Bonus. Desert Financial gave more than $5 million in COVID-19 relief plus donations, scholarships and Random Acts of Kindness to our members, community and team in 2020. Learn more about the credit union difference at Desert Financial Credit Union and find news and information @desertfinancial on Twitter.

SOURCE Desert Financial Credit Union

Related Links

desertfinancial.com

