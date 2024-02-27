DESERT FINANCIAL FOUNDATION GOLF TOURNAMENT RAISES $580,000 FOR PHOENIX CHILDREN'S

Proceeds to support Credit Unions for Kids and Phoenix Children's 1 Darn Cool School

PHOENIX, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Financial Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity, raised $580,000 for Credit Unions for Kids benefitting Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and Phoenix Children's 1 Darn Cool School at the 26th Annual Desert Financial Foundation Golf Tournament. Nearly $7 million has been raised for the K-12 education program at Phoenix Children's since the tournament began in 1999.

More than 180 attendees and sponsors played in the tournament on Monday, Feb. 26 at the Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler. 36 teams each played with a professional golfer and everyone received a prize.

"While the tournament is fun … what's important is the impact this event has on the kids at Phoenix Children's," said Ron Amstutz, tournament director and Desert Financial Credit Union executive vice president. "Desert Financial Foundation, the credit union and its team members fully fund the 1 Darn Cool School to ensure children receiving long-term care don't fall behind in their school studies. The program provides a sense of normalcy for these kids, and I'm proud that we take part in making that happen­."

The 1 Darn Cool School is a fully accredited K-12 program that provides a traditional classroom setting or bedside instruction for hospitalized children to help with their schoolwork as they fight illnesses and injuries. The school employs eight full-time master's level teachers to provide academic support, re-entry guidance and assistance with school communication.

In January 2024, Desert Financial Foundation, the credit union and its team members presented 1 Darn Cool School with a $1,150,000 donation. Desert Financial Foundation and Desert Financial have donated a total of $10.95 million to the program over the past 27 years. Desert Financial Foundation, the credit union and its employees recently pledged a $5,000,000 donation to Phoenix Children's over the next five years.

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Co-Founder Marie Osmond attended the golf tournament's sponsor dinner. "I am thrilled to attend the Desert Financial Golf Tournaments Sponsor Dinner in 2024 to celebrate the transformational impact this event – and all fundraising by Desert Financial – has had on Phoenix Children's. Desert Financial and its partners have set a gold standard for philanthropy and social impact."

The tournament's Presenting Sponsor was Elan Financial Services. Champion Sponsors included Allied Solutions, Business Data Inc., Corelation, Fiserv, Franklin Madison, Desert Financial Credit Union, SwitchThink Solutions, UnitedHealthcare and Visa. Additional Title Sponsors included, Advantage, Alkami, the Arizona Cardinals, Cox Business, Elavon, FlexPrint, MicroAge, NTT, Vericast, and TTEC Digital.

