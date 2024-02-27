DESERT FINANCIAL FOUNDATION GOLF TOURNAMENT RAISES $580,000 FOR PHOENIX CHILDREN'S

News provided by

Desert Financial Credit Union

27 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET

Proceeds to support Credit Unions for Kids and Phoenix Children's 1 Darn Cool School

PHOENIX, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Financial Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity, raised $580,000 for Credit Unions for Kids benefitting Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and Phoenix Children's 1 Darn Cool School at the 26th Annual Desert Financial Foundation Golf Tournament. Nearly $7 million has been raised for the K-12 education program at Phoenix Children's since the tournament began in 1999.

More than 180 attendees and sponsors played in the tournament on Monday, Feb. 26 at the Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler. 36 teams each played with a professional golfer and everyone received a prize.

"While the tournament is fun … what's important is the impact this event has on the kids at Phoenix Children's," said Ron Amstutz, tournament director and Desert Financial Credit Union executive vice president.  "Desert Financial Foundation, the credit union and its team members fully fund the 1 Darn Cool School to ensure children receiving long-term care don't fall behind in their school studies. The program provides a sense of normalcy for these kids, and I'm proud that we take part in making that happen­."

The 1 Darn Cool School is a fully accredited K-12 program that provides a traditional classroom setting or bedside instruction for hospitalized children to help with their schoolwork as they fight illnesses and injuries. The school employs eight full-time master's level teachers to provide academic support, re-entry guidance and assistance with school communication.

In January 2024, Desert Financial Foundation, the credit union and its team members presented 1 Darn Cool School with a $1,150,000 donation. Desert Financial Foundation and Desert Financial have donated a total of $10.95 million to the program over the past 27 years. Desert Financial Foundation, the credit union and its employees recently pledged a $5,000,000 donation to Phoenix Children's over the next five years.

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Co-Founder Marie Osmond attended the golf tournament's sponsor dinner. "I am thrilled to attend the Desert Financial Golf Tournaments Sponsor Dinner in 2024 to celebrate the transformational impact this event – and all fundraising by Desert Financial – has had on Phoenix Children's. Desert Financial and its partners have set a gold standard for philanthropy and social impact."

The tournament's Presenting Sponsor was Elan Financial Services. Champion Sponsors included Allied Solutions, Business Data Inc., Corelation, Fiserv, Franklin Madison, Desert Financial Credit Union, SwitchThink Solutions, UnitedHealthcare and Visa. Additional Title Sponsors included, Advantage, Alkami, the Arizona Cardinals, Cox Business, Elavon, FlexPrint, MicroAge, NTT, Vericast, and TTEC Digital.

About Desert Financial Foundation  
Founded in 2015, Desert Financial Foundation supports organizations and individuals in Arizona to strengthen financial capability through education and scholarships. To learn more about how Desert Financial Foundation gives back or to donate, visit DesertFinancial.com/Foundation

MEDIA CONTACT
Keller Perry | ANDERSON Advertising & PR
[email protected]
Cell: 480-406-5498

SOURCE Desert Financial Credit Union

Also from this source

DESERT FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES CHANGEMAKERS NIL PROGRAM FOR ARIZONA STUDENT-ATHLETES

DESERT FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES CHANGEMAKERS NIL PROGRAM FOR ARIZONA STUDENT-ATHLETES

Desert Financial Credit Union announces a new name, image and likeness (NIL) program, called Changemakers, with a focus on college athletes who excel ...
DESERT FINANCIAL DONATES $1.15 MILLION TO PHOENIX CHILDREN'S 1 DARN COOL SCHOOL

DESERT FINANCIAL DONATES $1.15 MILLION TO PHOENIX CHILDREN'S 1 DARN COOL SCHOOL

Desert Financial Foundation and Desert Financial credit union announced a $1.15 million donation to the 1 Darn Cool School at Phoenix Children's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Sporting Events

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.