Desert Financial Named a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union

The Credit Union Took the Number One Spot in Arizona for the Fifth Year in a Row

PHOENIX, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes named Desert Financial Credit Union as a Best-In-State Credit Union in 2023 and the top credit union in Arizona for the fifth year in a row.

"To be included among the best credit unions in the country is an honor," said Desert Financial CEO Jeff Meshey. "Topping the list as the best credit union in Arizona as determined by our own members means the world to us as we strive to improve the lives of each of our members, and recognition such as this lets us know we're on the right path."

Forbes, along with the statistics and industry ranking provider Statista Inc., conducted an independent survey of approximately 31,000 U.S. consumers to identify the Best-In-State Credit Unions 2023. Respondents were asked to rate credit unions at which they have or previously have had checking or savings accounts. Desert Financial was among the top 3.4% of all U.S. credit unions to make the cut.

Survey participants made recommendations regarding overall satisfaction; they also assessed banks in the following areas: Trust, Terms & Conditions, Branch Services, Digital Services, Customer Service and Financial Advice.

In addition to the survey, Statista Inc. analyzed publicly available online reviews and ratings applied that analysis to each credit union's overall score. Forbes announced the list on June 20, 2023, on their website.

To view the complete list from Forbes, visit forbes.com/best-in-state-credit-unions. To learn more about Desert Financial Credit Union, visit DesertFinancial.com

About Desert Financial Credit Union
Celebrating more than 84 years in Arizona, Desert Financial is the state's most trusted local credit union with over $8 billion in assets, 400,000+ members and 45 branches. Membership eligibility is open across Arizona with contactless solutions making it easy to click, call or come in. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert Financial takes pride in sharing success. In 2023, members received $16 million in dividends via the Member Giveback Bonus, and the credit union became the official retail banking partner of Arizona State University. Federally insured by NCUA. Learn more at desertfinancial.com.

