DESERT JET HOLDINGS, LLC ANNOUNCES SALE OF CHARTER SUBSIDIARY TO FOCUS ON EXPANDING FBO FOOTPRINT NATIONALLY

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Jet Holdings, LLC , a leading business aviation company in Greater Palm Springs, California, has announced the sale of its charter subsidiary to Advanced Air, LLC, a regional commercial flight service, private charter provider, aviation real estate developer and FBO based in Hawthorne, CA.

Desert Jet Holdings will maintain full ownership and operation of its other aviation businesses, including Desert Jet Center, a full-service FBO and Desert Jet Maintenance, a Part 145 aircraft repair station.

Desert Jet Center FBO at the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport in Thermal, CA.

The sale of its charter and aircraft management business allows Desert Jet Center to accelerate its current major expansion plan at the Thermal Airport (KTRM) and to acquire additional FBOs across the United States.

"We are confident that Advanced Air's capabilities and expertise will provide continued quality service and benefits to our aircraft owners and charter customers but will also create new career opportunities for many of our charter company employees. This sale will allow Desert Jet to focus on acquiring additional FBOs in strategic locations and expanding our proven, award-winning service in FBO, aircraft maintenance, and airport real estate development," stated Jared Fox, CEO of Desert Jet.

Desert Jet expects the sale to close in September subject to regulatory approvals. During the transition, Advanced Air's flights on aircraft under the Desert Jet Charter Part 135 charter certificate will be operated under the Desert Jet charter certificate, which consistently held safety accreditations, including an ARGUS Platinum rating, WYVERN Wingman Pro certification, and IS-BAO Stage 3 registration.

About Desert Jet



Desert Jet is a prominent business aviation service company providing full-service executive FBO and aircraft maintenance services in Palm Springs/Thermal, California (KTRM).

Desert Jet Center is an independent FBO serving the business and general aviation community at the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport (KTRM). Rated as the #1 FBO in Palm Springs, CA, the facility features a 32,500-square-foot executive building with modern amenities, a luxurious terminal, and a hangar.

As the closest airport to the Coachella and Stagecoach music and arts festivals, polo grounds, world-class golf courses, equestrian horse park, and The Thermal Club, Desert Jet Center is regarded as the Gateway to the Coachella Valley®. It is NATA Safety 1st certified and designated as a NATA Safety 1st Clean location and is the CAA and CJP Preferred FBO at KTRM.

Desert Jet Maintenance is an FAA-certified Part 145 Repair Station, offering scheduled and unscheduled aircraft maintenance and repair services for a wide variety of aircraft.

For more information about our services, visit www.desertjet.com or call (800) 381-JETS.

About Advanced Air

Advanced Air, LLC is a world-class aviation company based in Los Angeles, California, established in 2005. Our brands include Advanced Air, Advanced Air Charters, and Jet Center Los Angeles. Advanced Air offers commuter scheduled routes throughout the Southwestern United States. Advanced Air Charters provides on-demand and scheduled charter services, including a Charter Portal for tracking empty legs and preferred routes. Jet Center Los Angeles is our full-service FBO at Hawthorne Municipal Airport, covering 90 acres and 200,000 square feet of hangar space, offering FBO & fuel services, event spaces, and more. www.flyadvancedair.com

