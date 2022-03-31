Desert Oasis Healthcare Offers Eligible Members Digital Cardiovascular Coaching Program Through Lark Health

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC), a member of Heritage Provider Network, and Lark Health today announced that DOHC will offer Lark Heart Health, a novel AI-driven program for the prevention and management of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and coronary artery disease (CAD). Together, DOHC and Lark will study the innovative program as it is deployed among DOHC members.

DOHC members who are eligible for early access to this program will be offered Lark Heart Health at no cost. The research study will evaluate Lark Heart Health's usability and its effectiveness in engaging enrolled Desert Oasis patients.

"We are committed to providing our patients with innovative technology solutions to help them better manage their health to achieve optimal outcomes," said Dr. Lindsey Valenzuela, Associate Vice President of Population Health Integration with DOHC. "Expanding that success into new disease states requires evaluating novel solutions, and our engagement with Lark will provide a personalized, AI-powered health coach to our patients with cardiovascular health needs while driving insights that will inform our approach moving forward."

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading cause of death globally, and nearly half of all adults in the U.S. have some form of CVD. It's also one of the most expensive chronic conditions, with heart disease and stroke costing the U.S. healthcare system roughly $214 billion annually. Yet, provider shortages and access challenges leave patients with limited care options, gaps in care, and insufficient education and empowerment to self-manage their heart health.

Built using a Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) framework and designed in accordance with guidelines from the American Heart Association (AHA), Lark Heart Health provides a cost-effective, scalable solution for continuous, person-centric remote heart health coaching intended to help users improve their healthy lifestyle behaviors, lose weight, reduce stress levels, and ultimately decrease risk factors for heart disease. Through an evidence-based educational curriculum and real-time personalized coaching, Lark will provide users with the tools they need to make meaningful lifestyle changes that can help them better prevent and manage ASCVD and CAD.

"We are proud to be collaborating with an innovative value-based care provider like Desert Oasis Healthcare to launch and evaluate our novel, AI-driven Lark Heart Health program," said Dr. Jason Paruthi, Medical Director at Lark. "This pilot will inform future improvements to our cardiovascular disease offering, and ultimately, support those at high risk in preventing and actively managing their health through personalized digital coaching."

About Desert Oasis Healthcare

Formed in 1981 as one of the first medical groups in the desert communities of southern California, Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) continues to advance with changes in the healthcare market. DOHC provides primary and immediate care, home health, palliative care, clinical research studies and other services to more than 60,000 members/patients living in the greater Coachella Valley and the Morongo Basin of Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The multidisciplinary and comprehensive care programs of DOHC are committed to educating individuals on preventive health care in their daily lives, reflected in the DOHC motto, "Your Health. Your Life. Our Passion." For more information, visit www.mydohc.com.

About Lark Health

Lark is a healthcare technology company aimed at delivering infinitely scalable, virtual chronic and preventative healthcare through conversational AI. To date, Lark has provided nearly 2 million people with unlimited, 24/7 personalized care delivered through an easy-to-use, text message-like interface that integrates remote patient monitoring tools and is built on a cognitive behavioral therapy framework. Lark's platform seamlessly integrates with health plans' and employers' existing healthcare infrastructure to help them scale their chronic disease prevention and management programs, boost engagement, and improve health outcomes. Lark currently works with many of the largest health plans and across four programs: Prevention, Diabetes Prevention, Diabetes Care, and Hypertension Care. Lark's Diabetes Prevention Program, which is the fastest growing and lowest cost DPP, has received the highest level of clinical recognition—Full Recognition—from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The company has received numerous accolades, including having been named as one of CB Insights Digital Health 150 (2019), a finalist for the UCSF Digital Health Awards (2020), one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies (multiple years), and one of Fierce Healthcare's Fierce 15 (2020). To learn more, visit www.lark.com .

