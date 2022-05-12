Desiccant Market to Garner $1.5 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 4.9% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Growing practice of packaging for food & pharmaceutical products and surge in adoption of biopharmaceutical merchandises in emerging countries drive the growth of the global desiccant market.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Desiccant Market by Type (Silica Gel, Activated Alumina, Activated Charcoal, Zeolite, Calcium Chloride, Clay and Others) and End use industry (Packaging, Food, Pharmaceutical, Electronics and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global desiccant industry generated $0.9 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Growing practice of packaging for food & pharmaceutical products and surge in adoption of biopharmaceutical merchandises in emerging countries drive the growth of the global desiccant market. However, high cost of investments restrains the market growth. On the other hand, increase in demand from the electronics industry presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11965

Covid-19 Scenario

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for desiccant from end use industries such as pharmaceutical and packaging increased considerably. However, the demand from the electronics industry happened to reduce due to several lockdown measures and manufacturing interruptions.

The disruptions in the supply chain presented challenges in acquiring desiccants in various end use industries. However, the supply chain has been regulated post-pandemic.

The silica gel segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the silica gel segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the global desiccant market, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to increased demand from the biopharmaceuticals sector and its usefulness in collecting or segregating different components of a drug. However, the activated alumina segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in concerns related to water pollution by fluorine and its significance in the pharmaceutical industry.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Desiccant Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11965?reqfor=covid

The food segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on end use industry, the food segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global desiccant market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to its usage as a drying agent for protection of certain food products. However, the pharmaceutical segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to increase in demand for pharmaceutical products that utilize desiccants.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to offer lucrative opportunities

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global desiccant market, and is expected to continue its dominance by 2030. Moreover, this region is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. This is attributed to high demand from end use industries such as pharmaceutical, electronics, and food in the region.

Leading Market Players

Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd.

Desicca Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Tropack Packmitel GmBH

Oker-Chemie GmBH

Hengye, Inc.

Multisorb technologies

Clariant

Capitol Scientific, Inc.

W. R. Grace And Co.

Evonik Industries AG

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/desiccants-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Calcium Chloride Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Catalyst Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Activated Carbon Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

India Aluminum Extrusion Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Activated Alumina Market: Global opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Silica Gel Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE Allied Market Research