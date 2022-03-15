Design B&B Wins Valerie Aurilio, Top Creative Talent from Landor & Fitch

Epic brand experience meets humble B&B service

CHICAGO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valerie Aurilio joins Design B&B, a brand strategy and design agency, with 20 years of creative leadership partnering with some of the biggest names in CPG and corporate identity. She brings experiences from a rich and varied list of categories from Beauty and Baby Care to Pharma, Finance, and Food. Val has revitalized iconic brands like Huggies and spearheaded the branding of America's 250th anniversary.

Valerie Aurilio Joins Design B&B as Managing Partner. Valerie Aurilio and Design B&B Founder & Principal, Amy Brusselback.

Val joins Design B&B founder Amy Brusselback's 20 years of experience at Procter & Gamble where she honed her ability to set strategy and use design to drive the business on brands like Pantene, Olay, and Pringles. Amy left P&G with the mission to create the design agency she'd always wished she could hire, which she described as "an agency that puts ego aside and the needs of your business first — an agency that removes the barrier between you and the creative team."

A partnership years in the making, Amy was once Val's toughest client and together they pushed to create the best work possible. "It's thrilling to be on the same side of the table with Val. She is a second to none at co-creating with clients to harness the transformative power of brands," said Amy. "Val has always been driven to find 'the big idea' so that she can build brands that matter to people all over the world, every day."

"We are passionate about creating 'with' clients, not for them. We know that an idea created together will go further." said Val. "Together, we do what's right for the brand, finding the meaningful connection for consumers in every story." Design-led thinking and designer-led relationships set the company apart.

Amy and Val's 40 years of expertise, paired with the fresh energy of their team, is setting the new agency standard — one defined by deep connections, brilliant strategy, and uncomplicated client relationships.

About Design B&B

What separates Design B&B from the rest is their expertise in buyer behavior and cognitive science. Strong strategy, smart storytelling, and surprisingly obvious design solutions unlock business growth. But the bottom line isn't the only thing that drives this team. Design B&B is determined to make design accessible to all. This mission takes action through partnerships with high schools and colleges, as well as their Good Egg Grant which awards one deserving non-profit a full year of free design services.

