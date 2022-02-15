Design-Build Specialists, RFW Construction Group, Welcomes Industry Leader Frank Tate As New Director Of Business Development

DYERSBURG, Tenn., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RFW Construction Group (RFW – https://rfwgroup.com/) officially announced the addition of business and economic strategist Frank Tate to its executive team. A seasoned business professional, Tate has 1.4 billion dollars worth of economic projects under his belt and is a military veteran with the proven ability to lead both community and economic development organizations, creating an exceptional track record of lasting success. Tate's role at RFW will include overseeing all new business developments, marketing, and community outreach. RFW is a family-oriented, design-build construction firm based out of West Tennessee.

Frank Tate, Director of Business Development

"We are excited to welcome Frank Tate to our team," said York Walker, Vice President of RFW Construction Group. "His experience in economic development and generating partnerships across a myriad of business sectors will be a benefit for us, but most importantly, for our clients. We see our employees and clients as part of a growing network of important relationships that we maintain, nurture, and deeply appreciate. We have worked hard over the years to build not just a company - a business we're all proud to be part of - but a family."

RFW Construction: Protecting Your Process

As the primary builder or sourced as part of an ongoing project, the RFW workflow is perfect for blending into any construction plan. RFW offers design and construction services necessary to complete any custom-building project in a timely, cost-effective, and sustainable way with proven expertise in:

Site Selection and Evaluation

Master Planning Architecture/Engineering

Pre-construction and Construction

Building Green and Sustainably

Building Information Modeling (BIM)

And RFW stresses employee safety as an important part of every single job. But safety is more than just a buzzword at RFW – it is a core goal. Whether it is random drug testing with zero tolerance, comprehensive safety planning, site rules and regulations, constant hazard communications, qualifying subcontractors, OSHA training, third party inspections, or weekly toolbox talks, safety is woven into the very work culture from day one.

Design-build is the most popular and fastest growing construction method in America, with construction spending in the U.S. expected to be more than $1.7 trillion through 2025 – concentrated in highway/street projects, along with manufacturing, education, and healthcare industries. Design-build covers a wide diversity of projects, consistently delivering the highest satisfaction ratings of all project delivery methods – with an astounding 77% of clients reporting very good and excellent experiences.

Learn more about RFW's latest projects by following them on social media: Facebook, LinkedIn.

About RFW Construction Group LLC

RFW Construction Group has built a nationwide reputation for delivering major industrial projects with a specialization in industrial food processing, freezers, cold storage distribution centers, bulk storage distribution centers, manufacturing facilities, and renovation projects. With decades of experience and 80% of clients becoming repeat customers, RFW consistently meets the most demanding schedules with a unique design-building approach that allows fast-tracking projects while always staying committed to safety. And RFW offers transparent and detailed budgets/quotes that are guaranteed throughout a project.

Learn how planning your next project with RFW Construction can help you save time and money at: www.RFWGroup.com.

Media Contact:

Josh Martinez, RFW Media Relations

[email protected]

907-360-3236

SOURCE RFW Construction Group