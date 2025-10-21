Design Driven, Banker-Focused: Baker Hill Launches Bold Makeover

Baker Hill unveils a newly reimagined platform and brand identity, built hand-in-hand with bankers to deliver faster, more intuitive lending experiences.

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a banking tech world cluttered with complexity, Baker Hill is betting big on simplicity, clarity and empathy. The company has launched a sweeping transformation of its core platform experience and brand — rooted in one simple insight: bankers don't need more tools; they need better ones.

Kourtney Goody, Chief Design Officer, Baker Hill

By redesigning its platform with direct input from users — and under the leadership of Chief Design Officer Kourtney Goody — Baker Hill is prioritizing how bankers work, not how software thinks they should. Goody leads a dedicated design organization fully embedded into product development, a model the company calls Design-Driven Development. The result is a more intuitive, accessible and high-performance experience built to accelerate adoption, streamline workflows and deliver measurable ROI for financial institutions.

"These advancements weren't made in isolation; and they weren't made for our clients, but with them," said Andy Ivankovich, president and CEO of Baker Hill. "From early design sprints to live feedback sessions, our clients played an active role in shaping what we're delivering today. This new experience isn't just built around their workflows — it's built with their fingerprints on it. When design starts with collaboration, the result is a platform that feels intuitive, powerful and genuinely aligned with how bankers work, think and serve their communities."

Leading this transformation is Kourtney Goody, Baker Hill's Chief Design Officer and a globally recognized force in product design. Over the past year, Goody has led a deeply embedded design team in reimagining the platform experience — work now being revealed to strong reception from clients and industry analysts alike. Known for her human-centered design philosophy and ability to translate complexity into clarity, Goody brings global expertise and a proven track record of delivering scalable, award-winning digital experiences. At Baker Hill, she's embedding design thinking into the fabric of the organization — not as a department, but as a discipline driving how products are built, tested and delivered.

Goody describes the evolution as a strategic leap forward. "We've elevated the way we approach design — building from the ground up with empathy, iteration and co-creation at the core," she said. "Design at Baker Hill is now fully integrated into how we develop technology that meets the demands of modern banking — thoughtful, responsive, and built for real-world use."

That shift is already getting validation from industry analysts. "While Cornerstone Advisors does not endorse companies or products, we do lead independent product and go-to-market assessments," said Sam Kilmer, managing director, Cornerstone Advisors. "After assessing Baker Hill's new user experience, we found substantial improvements in multiple areas — including easier and friendlier visual accessibility, faster completion of tasks with less scrolling and redundancy and the creation of new interactive borrower experiences that embed readily available data sources."

This outside perspective reinforces Baker Hill's goal to bring design thinking into sharper focus not just for internal teams, but for the financial institutions that use its platform every day. One of those voices is Jeff Young, a member of Baker Hill's User Advisory Board and Vice President at National Security Bank.

"The new interface reflects a deep understanding of how bankers really work," said Young. "It's faster, smoother and feels purpose-built. You can tell it was shaped by real feedback — and it shows in every click."

Complementing these platform enhancements is a newly imagined brand identity — the next evolution in Baker Hill's 40-year journey of powering lending innovation. At its core is a refreshed logo featuring a forward slash: a subtle nod to the foundation of code and a bold symbol of acceleration, progress and the exponential growth Baker Hill helps its clients achieve. The visual transformation underscores a broader mission — to equip financial institutions with technology that helps them grow faster, operate smarter and compete with greater confidence.

"Just as importantly, we made accessibility a foundational principle of our design strategy," said Goody. "By achieving WCAG AA compliance, we've ensured the platform is not only visually elegant, but also inclusive and usable for a wider range of users. This kind of access-first thinking is what drives meaningful innovation."

Baker Hill's newly designed experience begins rolling out this quarter, with enhancements continuing into 2026. As the company repositions itself around design, the message is clear: financial technology should work as elegantly as it looks — and that experience can be a growth driver, not just a UI.

About Baker Hill

Baker Hill is the leading provider of lending technology for banks and credit unions across the United States. Each month, financial institutions use Baker Hill's platform to process more than $7 billion in lending originations — helping them lend better, lend faster, and lend more in their communities. Backed by Flexpoint Ford, a private equity firm, Baker Hill delivers the scale, security and innovation required to meet the demands of modern banking. The company is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, with operations in Santa Barbara, California.

For more information, visit www.bakerhill.com.

