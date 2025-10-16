Design leader in the OR: Dräger Polaris honored with Best of the Best Award 2025

News provided by

Draeger

Oct 16, 2025, 11:13 ET

Surgical lights that combine high quality illumination and advanced functionality with user ergonomics and a contemporary design.

  • New Polaris, introduced in the US in the spring 2025, was recently recognized with the highest Red Dot 2025 award of distinction: Best of the Best in product designs
  • Polaris' overall performance, intuitive operation concepts, and innovative visual design all combine to deliver a leadership product recognized by the independent international jury
  • The Red Dot Design Award is one of the world's largest design competitions and has become established internationally as one of the most sought-after marks of quality for good design.

TELFORD, Pa., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Polaris surgical lights have won the Red Dot Best of the Best Award 2025 in the Medical Devices and Technology category. With three model levels, Comfort, Pro and Pro+, the new generation of OR lights support a range of budgetary and surgical requirements to meet the exacting needs of today's operating rooms of all types. In addition to high illumination quality and precise lighting parameter controls, the different Polaris models offer levels of increased functionality, along with several field upgradable options such as video integration and a 4K in-light camera. Surgeons and support staff can quickly modify key settings and optimize the light for the procedure at hand thanks to an intuitive interface design that includes touchscreen controllers with "stepless" sliders, and up to 30 user presets for faster OR set-up. The light head's design also emphasizes the functionality of Polaris with rounded edges and a smooth surface throughout which can help make cleaning of the system easier.

"Polaris embodies the combination of highly functional medical technology with sophisticated, user- centered design. The operating theatre light impresses with its clear, contemporary design language, which visually demonstrates technological excellence. Functions such as 3D shadow compensation, modular adaptability, and intuitive operating concepts are seamlessly integrated and easily comprehensible. The futuristic, confident appearance enhances trust and underscores the company's commitment to innovation. Polaris not only improves the surgical workflow, but also shapes the visual identity of modern operating room environments," said the independent Red Dot jury with their verdict.

"We are delighted to have received this top award in the Red Dot Product Design competition. With the Polaris, we have created an innovative design solution that impresses with its exceptionally simple and intuitive handling. It can become a defining element in the operating room," says Tobias Kruse, Product Manager at Dräger.

Red Dot Award

The Red Dot Award: Product Design is one of the most prestigious design competitions worldwide. Since 1955, it has recognized products that stand out for their exceptionally high design quality. The independent Red Dot Jury assesses all entries based on four key principles of good design: the quality of function, the quality of seduction, the quality of use and the quality of responsibility.

In 2025, the jury consists of 43 experts from 21 countries, including designers, professors, journalists and consultants from various disciplines. Entries were submitted from over 60 countries and were carefully reviewed and discussed by the jurors.

The manufacturer of the Polaris Comfort, Pro and Pro+ is Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA.

More information: Learn more about the Dräger Polaris Comfort, Pro and Pro+ surgical lights. https://www.draeger.com/en-us_us/Home

Contact
Communications: Melanie Kamann, Tel. +49 451 882-3202, [email protected] 
Press Contact North America: Laura Edwards, Tel. +1 215 565-5868, [email protected] 
Investor Relations: Thomas Fischler, Tel. +49 451 882-2685, [email protected] 

You can find more information and pictures in our press center: https://www.draeger.com/en-us_us/Newsroom/Press-Center

Dräger. Technology for Life®
Dräger is a leading international medical and safety technology company. Our products protect, support, and save lives. Founded in Lübeck, Germany in 1889, Dräger generated revenues of around EUR 3,4 billion in 2024. The Lübeck-based company is represented in more than 190 countries and employs more than 16,000 people worldwide. For more information, visit www.draeger.com

SOURCE Draeger

