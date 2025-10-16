Design leader in the OR: Dräger Polaris honored with Best of the Best Award 2025

News provided byDraeger
Surgical lights that combine high quality illumination and advanced functionality with user ergonomics and a contemporary design.
- New Polaris, introduced in the US in the spring 2025, was recently recognized with the highest Red Dot 2025 award of distinction: Best of the Best in product designs
- Polaris' overall performance, intuitive operation concepts, and innovative visual design all combine to deliver a leadership product recognized by the independent international jury
- The Red Dot Design Award is one of the world's largest design competitions and has become established internationally as one of the most sought-after marks of quality for good design.
TELFORD, Pa., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Polaris surgical lights have won the Red Dot Best of the Best Award 2025 in the Medical Devices and Technology category. With three model levels, Comfort, Pro and Pro+, the new generation of OR lights support a range of budgetary and surgical requirements to meet the exacting needs of today's operating rooms of all types. In addition to high illumination quality and precise lighting parameter controls, the different Polaris models offer levels of increased functionality, along with several field upgradable options such as video integration and a 4K in-light camera. Surgeons and support staff can quickly modify key settings and optimize the light for the procedure at hand thanks to an intuitive interface design that includes touchscreen controllers with "stepless" sliders, and up to 30 user presets for faster OR set-up. The light head's design also emphasizes the functionality of Polaris with rounded edges and a smooth surface throughout which can help make cleaning of the system easier.
