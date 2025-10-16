Design leader in the OR: Dräger Polaris honored with Best of the Best Award 2025

"Polaris embodies the combination of highly functional medical technology with sophisticated, user- centered design. The operating theatre light impresses with its clear, contemporary design language, which visually demonstrates technological excellence. Functions such as 3D shadow compensation, modular adaptability, and intuitive operating concepts are seamlessly integrated and easily comprehensible. The futuristic, confident appearance enhances trust and underscores the company's commitment to innovation. Polaris not only improves the surgical workflow, but also shapes the visual identity of modern operating room environments," said the independent Red Dot jury with their verdict.

"We are delighted to have received this top award in the Red Dot Product Design competition. With the Polaris, we have created an innovative design solution that impresses with its exceptionally simple and intuitive handling. It can become a defining element in the operating room," says Tobias Kruse, Product Manager at Dräger.

Red Dot Award

The Red Dot Award: Product Design is one of the most prestigious design competitions worldwide. Since 1955, it has recognized products that stand out for their exceptionally high design quality. The independent Red Dot Jury assesses all entries based on four key principles of good design: the quality of function, the quality of seduction, the quality of use and the quality of responsibility.

In 2025, the jury consists of 43 experts from 21 countries, including designers, professors, journalists and consultants from various disciplines. Entries were submitted from over 60 countries and were carefully reviewed and discussed by the jurors.

The manufacturer of the Polaris Comfort, Pro and Pro+ is Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA.

More information: Learn more about the Dräger Polaris Comfort, Pro and Pro+ surgical lights. https://www.draeger.com/en-us_us/Home

Dräger. Technology for Life®

Dräger is a leading international medical and safety technology company. Our products protect, support, and save lives. Founded in Lübeck, Germany in 1889, Dräger generated revenues of around EUR 3,4 billion in 2024. The Lübeck-based company is represented in more than 190 countries and employs more than 16,000 people worldwide. For more information, visit www.draeger.com

