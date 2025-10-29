Dräger achieves perfect-score CMMC Level 2 Certification reinforcing cybersecurity leadership in Defense and Government healthcare and safety technology

Certification ensures the highest level of data security for mission-critical medical and safety technology

TELFORD, Pa., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Draeger, Inc., part of the Dräger group of corporations ('Dräger') and a leading provider of medical and safety technology, has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 with a perfect score of 110. This accomplishment underscores the company's commitment to protecting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and meeting the stringent cybersecurity requirements of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) supply chain.

Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 - Dräger achieved a perfect score of 110.

This certification reflects Dräger's dedication to implementing robust cybersecurity practices aligned in full compliance with NIST SP 800-171 standards. This milestone certification was awarded following a rigorous assessment conducted by a certified CMMC Third Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO).

It confirms that Dräger has implemented all 110 required security controls, encompassing comprehensive access management, incident response planning, training, and continuous system monitoring.

"In today's environment of escalating cyber threats, achieving CMMC Level 2 certification is more than a compliance milestone—it reflects Dräger's unwavering commitment to cybersecurity excellence and the protection of sensitive government data," said Rick Sullivan, Vice President, Government & Healthcare IT Sales at Dräger. "This achievement strengthens our role as a trusted partner to the Department of Defense and Veterans Health Administration (VHA) and demonstrates that our security standards meet the highest levels of assurance demanded by our customers."

"Cybersecurity is not just an IT priority – it is a core element of trust in every solution we deliver," said Lothar Thielen, President & CEO of Dräger North America. "Across both our Medical and Safety divisions, our mission is to protect, support, and save lives. Achieving a perfect-score CMMC Level 2 certification reflects that shared commitment to excellence and reinforces the confidence our customers place in Dräger to safeguard their people, patients, and missions."

In addition to this newest certification, many of Dräger's medical devices are Risk Management Framework (RMF) accredited, further demonstrating the company's commitment to secure and compliant solutions for government and defense customers.

CMMC Level 2 certification is a key requirement for organizations handling CUI in support of DoD and VA health system contracts. Dräger's achievement reinforces its ability to deliver secure, mission-critical solutions to government and defense partners and signals to all healthcare providers, first responders and safety professionals that the company meets one of the most demanding security standards in an era of increasing cyber threats.

