Design Trend Upgrades and Updates with Kichler Lighting

Kichler Lighting, a leader in the lighting industry, offers an array of innovative and on-trend products to complement every space in your home. Whether it is an emerging colorway or finish, layout, or fixture type, there are numerous elements that contribute to lighting trends. Taking into consideration lifestyle, functional needs and design preferences, trends have a way of upgrading and updating a space to make it your own.

"Finish"-ing Touches

As people continue to spend more time at home, they are making improvements that reflect their personal style and current trends, specifically, with new and exciting finish options.

White finishes can elevate a space by adding a light, airy accent. The élan® Clevo™ LED 3000K 24" Pendant in White, for example, is a beautiful interpretation of wire sculptures in a sleek Mid-Century Modern style at its most refined. Off-kilter angles blend with thin lines to create visual interest. When illuminated, the result is a playful blend of light and shadows.

Another trend, growing in popularity, is mixed-finish fixtures. The Tollis™ 18 inch 1 Light Hanging Pendant, features Clear Ribbed Glass with options such as White and Natural Brass or Black and Brushed Nickel. With mixed-finishes, homeowners can tie together their look in individual rooms or throughout the house by adding fixtures that pair as well with everything from cabinet hardware to appliances, for the perfect finishing touch to any space.

Customizable Collections

Because rooms in the home may serve many purposes throughout the day – a place to gather for meals or entertainment, a home office, a family or activity room, or a quiet nook – the trend toward customization is also top of mind. As such, each space requires an optimal lighting plan that can create ambiance or ideal illumination for functionality and safety.

One way to achieve a desired and unique lighting look is by selecting fixtures that offer adjustable elements. Whether the fixtures feature movable arms or can change their look depending on the type of shades or bulbs used, tailoring the look and feel of lighting is a personalized touch. An example of this is the Elias 15.25" 1 Light Convertible Pendant Black, that converts to a semi-flush installation, ideal for spaces with less over-head room. Or, choose a chandelier with interchangeable bulbs, like the Armand™ 42.75" 12 Light Linear Chandelier. Try globe-shaped bulbs to achieve a Mid-Century look or use candle or T lamp bulbs for a soft contemporary look.

Another way to tailor a space is by adding functional downlights, such as Kichler Lighting's Zeo Collection, for activities that require focus. Downlights that offer the flexibility to dim lights are helpful for homeowners. LEDs also continue to grow in popularity and are increasingly integrated into fixtures, allowing homeowners to not only dim their lights, but adjust the color to fit the task at hand.

DeLIGHTful Designs

A perfect lighting fixture is equal parts functional and aesthetically pleasing. The design of the fixture itself is also just as critical as the amount of light it gives off, and the way the light fills the room.

Sconces are having a moment, favored for their ability to easily spruce up a space, provide symmetry, or add a layered lighting effect complementary to overhead lighting. The Ellerbeck™ 1 Light Wall Sconce offers a stylish and flexible design, while the Kennewick™ 1 Light Wall Sconce is simple and cool – rounding out the design of the bedroom, study or bathroom.

Do not underestimate the effect that a stunning lighting fixture can have on a space to set the mood and provide a sculptural focal point. The Calyssa™ 5 Light Chandelier in Fox Gold, for example, brings metalwork and crystal work together to deliver a sleek, traditional look that gently reflects the light. The simple piece fills a room with light without overtaking the space, epitomizing form and function.

For additional design inspiration, view Kichler Lighting's Lighting Ideas guide or visit Kichler.com.

